Sid Vicious Dies At The Age Of 63
Professional wrestling loses another legend as former WWE and WCW heavyweight champion Sid Vicious passed away on Monday at the age of 63. Vicious' (real name Sid Eudy) son Gunnar took to his Facebook page to announce the death of his father.
"Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years," Eudy said. "He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support."
Vicious began his career in 1987 appearing in promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Continental Championship Wrestling under the Lord Humungous and Vicious Warrior personas, respectively.
The national break for Vicious came in 1989 when he signed with World Championship Wrestling for a two-year stint, where he adopted the moniker he's most known for. During his tenure in the Atlanta-based organization, Vicious was a member of The Four Horseman before departing the company in 1991.
Vicious appeared to get his big moment in the summer of 1991 when he signed with the WWE and quickly was inserted into the main event picture where he adopted the name Sid Justice. He was the special guest referee for the main event of that year's SummerSlam, featuring Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior in a tag team match against Sgt. Slaughter, General Adnan, and Colonel Mustafa.
That appearance led to Justice ultimately turning on Hogan in early part of 1992 and headlining WrestleMania VIII against Hogan. Shortly thereafter, Vicious left the company and he returned to WCW in 1993. But that run was cut short when Vicious got into an altercation with Arn Anderson and was subsequently fired.
Toiling on the independent scene, Vicious returned to WWE in 1995 as Shawn Michaels' bodyguard. After turning on Michaels the day after WrestleMania XI, Vicious joined Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Corporation. After two main event title matches with then-WWE champion Diesel.
Vicious reappeared in July 1996 where he became his most famous character "Sycho Sid". The crowd got behind him which led him to winning his first WWE title at Survivor Series over Michaels. He regained the gold against Bret Hart on a February 17, 1997 edition of Monday Night Raw. He lost the belt one month later in his second and final WrestleMania main event against The Undertaker.
After departing WWE in 1997, Vicious went back to the indy scene with stints in ECW and Mexico before returning to WCW in June 1999. He came in, won the United States title which led to a feud with Goldberg later that year.
In January of 2000, Vicious won his only WCW heavyweight title before being stripped it due to new creative direction the company had decided take under Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo.
Unfortunately, Vicious' time on the national scene came due a screeching halt in January 2001 in one of the most grusome moments in the history of professional wrestling at the Sin pay-pay-view. Vicious was in a title match against Scott Steiner when he jumped off the second turnbuckle and when he landed, his leg shattered and snapped his fibula and tibula with one of the bones piercing through his skin.
He appeared one more time in WWE on Raw 1000 in July 2012, helping Lita beat up Heath Slater.