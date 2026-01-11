Rhea Ripley, CM Punk And More Announced For January 12 WWE Raw

No alleged Chris Jericho teases this week, but Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has taken to social media to release his rundown for Monday night's show in Dusseldorf, Germany.

When WWE's flagship show goes live at a special start time of 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on Netflix, it will be Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY kicking off the broadcast. The brand new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will take a victory lap after their win over the Kabuki Warriors last week, and they will not be the only superstars that fans in Deutschland will hear from.

CM Punk successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship a week ago when he survived his match against Bron Breakker. The Best in the World will be live on Raw to address what is next for him, with the Royal Rumble just a few short weeks away. Also, Raquel Rodriguez is set to explain her vicious assault on Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

As for the action inside of the ring, we already knew that Gunther and AJ Styles would face each other for the first time ever, but one other match has now been made official for the show.

After they joined forces to chase The Vision away from last Monday's World Heavyweight Championship Match, Penta and Dragon Lee will team up to battle Austin Theory and Big Bronson Reed and each team will have a WWE Hall of Famer in their corner — Rey Mysterio and The Oracle Paul Heyman.

More matches and segments are expected to be announced prior to the show going on the air Monday afternoon. Check back early tomorrow morning for our complete Monday Night Raw preview here on The Takedown on SI.

WWE Raw Card for Jan. 12 (announced):

AJ Styles vs. Gunther | WWE

Gunther vs. AJ Styles

Penta & Dragon Lee w/ Rey Mysterio vs. Bronson Reed & Austin Theory w/ Paul Heyman

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY kick-off the show

We'll hear from World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk

We'll hear from Raquel Rodriguez following her attack of Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

