Story About WWE Star Jacob Fatu Ghosting A Non-Profit Is Being Resolved (Official Statement)
UPDATED: An earlier version of this article stated that Jacob Fatu had not paid nor been in contact with Jake's Network of Hope. JNOH provided an updated statement on the issue which you can read below.
In 2023, Jacob Fatu received payment from Jake's Network of Hope (JNOH), a non-profit organization, to appear at a pro wrestling fundraiser. Fatu was paid $2,633 for his appearance, plane tickets, and hotel accommodations. The Bloodline's enforcer canceled his appearance before the event, citing a "family emergency." Jake's Network of Hope said they were understanding but asked that Fatu pay back the money.
That didn't happen.
A Reddit user associated with JNOH described the incident in a 2023 post.
Last June, NBC 26 aired JNOH's story during a broadcast and subsequently posted the video on YouTube. According to NBC, JNOH intended to stay silent on the issue but was compelled to speak up after learning other organizations had a similar experience with Fatu. Much of this was covered in various outlets in 2023. However, early Monday (November 4) morning, the unfortunate incident resurfaced.
A Reddit user named CaliggyJack wrote a post called Did Jacob Fatu ever Payback the charity money he stole?, searching for updated information on the story.
"There hasn't really been any updates since the incident, I've googled and searched everywhere and I can't find anything new about it," CaliggyJack wrote. "So I'm wondering if anyone in the community has been able to find something about if this situation is resolved?"
Prestigious-Art-3564, the Reddit user who originally posted the story last year, responded:
"Hello- I'm the one who originally posted about it. My wife worked for the non profit at the time, Jakes Network of Hope in Appleton/Neenah Wisconsin. No, unfortunately, he did not pay back the charity."- Prestigious-Art-3564
The Takedown On SI reached out to Jake's Network of Hope to ask for an update on the situation. Director of Development, Jenn Harper, responded with an official statement.
“Jacob Fatu and our organization are addressing this matter privately, beginning with a phone call and heartfelt apology back in May. While the full amount owed hasn’t yet been repaid, we appreciated Jacob’s acknowledgment. It can be tough to face up to your wrongdoings, and we commend him for taking steps toward confronting his.”- Jenn Harper
The Takedown On SI will continue to monitor this story and provide updates if necessary.
Jake's Network of Hope helps people of all ages with "hygiene products and essential daily living items." For more information on their cause or to donate, click here.