Tony Khan on a New Media Rights Deal, Shane McMahon, Shaquille O’Neal–and Forbidden Door
Can you imagine a world where Shane McMahon is wrestling in AEW?
Ever since the unceremonious departure/banishment of Vince McMahon from WWE, the other McMahons have held a tenuous spot in professional wrestling. Stephanie McMahon was welcomed back by the company during WrestleMania weekend this past spring, but it is unlikely there is much, if any, of a future for Shane within WWE’s new era.
Another option for Shane McMahon, as wild as it would appear at first glance, is AEW.
Tony Khan, who is AEW’s CEO, GM and Head of Creative, is open to the idea.
“I heard the rumor he might be interested,” said Khan, referring to the discussion from the Grilling JR podcast between Conrad Thompson and Jim Ross. “I’ve never met Shane, but we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a lot of respect for him as an executive and a professional wrestler. Shane is always welcome in AEW.”
Khan is especially busy as of late. AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, there is a phenomenal Dynamite card set for tonight, and he is still in negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery for a new media rights deal.
“We’re having great discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery,” said Khan. “I have a great relationship with [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO] Mr. David Zaslav. We’re fortunate to work with him and his team. It’s a really strong relationship, and I had just a great discussion with their leadership team this week.”
The future broadcast home of the NBA is yet-to-be-determined, as its deal with Warner Bros. ends after next season. As of now, the incredibly popular Inside the NBA show will remain on TNT. One of the hosts is NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who wrestled a memorable mixed tag match for AEW in 2021.
If Shaq is ever interested in returning to the ring, Khan shared that he has a home in AEW.
“I would love to have Shaq back in AEW any time he’s available,” said Khan. “He’s one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, and he’s extremely talented on-air in a number of roles. Shaq is also the greatest celebrity wrestler in wrestling history. But what people didn’t see is what happened backstage. When he wrestled in AEW, he went around backstage and showed respect to all the wrestlers. He told the wrestlers, ‘I want to make you look good.’ It was unbelievable. That’s the most recognizable athlete on the planet doing that.”
Shaq teamed with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on Dynamite in March of 2021, coming away victorious in a very entertaining bout.
“We had Shaq and Sting in AEW at the same time, and both are still undefeated,” said Khan. “Shaq is first-class all the way. We’re very lucky to be under the same corporate umbrella on TNT, and we would love to welcome him back.”
Even without Shane McMahon or Shaq, there is still plenty of excitement surrounding the AEW product. Wrestling fans will be treated to a match pitting New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Zack Sabre Jr. against Kyle O’Reilly later this evening, as well as New Japan’s LIJ faction taking on the Blackpool Combat Club in a trios bout.
“It’s a stacked card tonight for Dynamite in Buffalo,” said Khan. “We’ll have Jon Moxley, the most decorated man ever in wrestling–he was AEW world champion, WWE world champion, and he’s now IWGP world heavyweight champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling–and he’ll be teaming with Claudio Castagnoli against Hiromu Takahashi, Titan, and Shingo Takagi. Shingo is wrestling Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door, and Bryan will be on commentary for the match.
“We’ll also have the chance to hear from Mercedes Moné, who defends the TBS title at Forbidden Door against New Japan Strong champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title-for-title match. That is going to be incredible. Mercedes is one of the greatest free agent signings in pro wrestling history, one of the most significant signings ever in AEW history.”
Khan believes AEW is on the cusp of a very successful summer, which will build to All In at Wembley Stadium in August. But he is in no hurry, as he wants to embrace every moment of wrestling along the way.
“This is the last Dynamite before Forbidden Door, the Owen Hart Foundation Cup is underway, and we’re back in Chicago next week for our ‘Beach Break’ Dynamite,” said Khan. “And we have Forbidden Door–which I think will be right beside Revolution as the best show of the year–this Sunday in New York. Week after week, we’re going to deliver the best wrestling in the world.”