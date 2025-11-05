WWE And Playmobil Announce Partnership With Figures Releasing Next Year
WWE continues it's global expansion, as the long-running wrestling promotion has partnered with Playmobil to produce a line of figures based on some of the biggest names in the professional wrestling world.
Playmobil, based in Zirndorf, Germany, has been producing toys since 1974 with themes ranging from Disney, Naruto, the NHL, Barbie, and countless others.
Three Top Stars And A Hall Of Famer Releasing Next Year
Releasing next year, Playmobil and WWE will be producing figures based on the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan. This partnership was revealed earlier this year at the Nuremberg Toy Fair.
“At Playmobil, we believe in the power of imagination to unlock new worlds. By partnering with WWE, we are celebrating iconic Superstars who have inspired millions across generations, and we are connecting their stories with the creativity and imagination that are the heart of our brand."- Playmobil CEO, Bahri Kurter
Playmobil CEO, Bahri Kurter continues on to say.
"This partnership is another step in our journey of meaningful collaborations that redefine the role of Playmobil in pop culture"- Playmobil CEO, Bahri Kurter
Playmobil credits this as "another milestone" in its evolution and hopes to reach a new audience by partnering with promotions like the WWE, which have fan bases going back generations. Playmobil confirms that the set will be officially released in July 2026 across North America, Europe, and additional international markets.
WWE's Relationship With Mattel
The deal between Playmobil and WWE will go alongside the deal that WWE has had with Mattel since 2009, when the two companies signed a global licensing agreement to produce everything from figures, rings, championships, and everything wrestling-related.
Old-school wrestling fans might remember the LJN or Hasbro figures that were produced and varied in likeness and quality depending on the wrestler they were attempting to portray. Later on, WWE would move to Jakks Pacific, which was responsible for the figures produced up until 2009 when the deal with Mattel went into effect.
If this deal between Playmobil and WWE is a success, than maybe fans might be expecting to see even more of the current WWE roster, and possibly even a few more legends, turned into smiling Playmobil figures in the future.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More