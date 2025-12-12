First Official Looks At Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns In Street Fighter Movie Revealed

For those pro wrestling fans who have anxiously been waiting for the first official looks at Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, your wait came to an end late Thursday night.

The cast of the film, including Rhodes and Reigns, made an appearance at The Game Awards in Los Angeles, California to debut the new teaser trailer. The 45-second sneak peek featured the live-action introductions to more than a dozen iconic characters from the classic video game franchise.

Six seconds into the trailer, we received our first glimpse of the towering golden military flattop of United States Air Force pilot Guile, portrayed by the reigning WWE Champion. Cody Rhodes was then given one of the more extended looks of the trailer when he delivered a jumping flip kick to the masked claw fighter known as Vega.

In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, Roman Reigns marks his official onscreen debut as the demon Akuma at the 20-second mark of the trailer, and there are also multiple looks at NJPW star Hirooki Goto as professional sumo wrestler E. Honda.

In addition to the sneak peek, the official X account for the Street Fighter movie also released a series of still shots for 17 different members of this all-star ensemble cast.

Other top-billed actors include Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, 50 Cent as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, and David Dastmalchian as the villainous M. Bison.

Cody Rhodes as Guile | Street Fighter Movie

The online reception to the trailer has been very positive so far, with the look and feel of the flick giving fans hope that this reboot of the franchise will be much more enjoyable than the 1994 adaptation starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia.

Van Damme portrayed Air Force Colonel Guile in that version of the film, the very character that Cody Rhodes has now been tasked with bringing to life on the big screen more than 30 years later.

Will Guile and Akuma cross paths in Street Fighter?

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are certainly no strangers to one another inside a WWE ring, but it's unclear at this time if their Street Fighter characters will face off against one another on the silver screen.

The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief do appear to be on a collision course in WWE once again. The reported plan for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next April, as of this writing, is for Rhodes to defend the WWE Championship against his longtime rival.

The tense standoff between both men following their loss at Survivor Series: WarGames was meant to serve as the tease for their next battle over the company's top prize. If that match is ultimately booked, it would be their fourth time wrestling each other at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' in the past four years.

