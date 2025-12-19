Seth Rollins Discusses The Behind-The-Scenes Experience Of WWE Unreal

WWE will celebrate the first anniversary of its partnership with Netflix on January 5 next year. The company is lining up the show as a major one, with CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships already announced.

WWE debuted on Netflix with plenty of fanfare. When the show started at the beginning of the year, it was loaded with talent, including Triple H, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns. Matches on the show featured the first match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins as the main event, a Rhea Ripley championship win over Liv Morgan, and Reigns defeating Solo Sikoa.

Throughout 2025, WWE continued to enhance its Netflix partnership with the show WWE Unreal. It was the first WWE-produced documentary series to pull back the curtain on the company and let fans into the creative process.

The show delved into how various storylines were crafted and how stars were chosen for their pushes. Though pulling the curtain back changed WWE forever, the show received strong reviews.

The second season of WWE Unreal is set to drop on Netflix on January 20. This season will reportedly focus on Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Pat McAfee. It is also slated to feature Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Filming for WWE Unreal on Netflix isn't a treat according to Seth Rollins

During an interview with the Ross Tucker Podcast, Rollins spoke about the show and gave an interesting behind-the-scenes look at what it's really like for a WWE Superstar to film the program.

"I say this in a very kind way," Rollins said of his opinion on doing the show. "It's actually more of a hassle because it's an extra crew of people following you around kind of dissecting everything you're doing. So, you're on all the time and in times when you're not thinking about being on ... It's a bit of an extra step for us."

Rollins continued and revealed a goal of his for the season that he's heavily featured in.

"I hope the end result is good and I hope it helps kind of portray our family dynamic in a business that's not really known for family dynamics in a positive light. Seth Rollins

Rollins had a very busy 2025. He wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 41, won the Money in the Bank briefcase, cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam, won the world championship, and beat Cody Rhodes to become the second WWE Men's Crown Jewel Champion.

Then, he got injured.

Rollins injured his shoulder in the Crown Jewel match against Rhodes and has been out of action since. He has said he's working to return for WrestleMania 42, but doesn't have a clear timetable on that at this point.

Rollins got destroyed by his own faction on his last televised Raw appearance, with the angle writing him off television for the foreseeable future.

