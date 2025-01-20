WWE Ice Cream Bars: Their History And The Case For A Sweet Comeback
The pro wrestling boom period of the 1980s led WWE to unprecedented heights. From going from arenas to stadiums to breaking out in the mainstream on MTV and NBC, the company set the groundwork for what they are today.
Merchandising improved as well in all different forms, including the legendary WWE Ice Cream Bars. The legacy and story behind this company brand dessert is a lot to unpack and spans nearly 40 years.
From the start of the product to its lengthy hiatus to its triumphant return thanks to CM Punk, the bars have its own lore and impact that is unlike anything ever produced by WWE. Here is why WWE need to bring back their signature ice cream bars.
WWE ice cream bars rise to prominence in late 1980s
Originally produced by Gold Bond Ice Cream Company in 1987, the WWE ice cream bars became an instant success. The first series that hit the concessions have become the most identifiable with the product and is still referenced to this day.
The WWE ice cream bar has a simple recipe of vanilla ice cream sandwiched between a layer of solid chocolate and a cookie with popular WWE stars printed on top served on a stick. The likes of Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Tito Santana and Andre The Giant were among the names who were part of the first series.
Over the decades that the dessert was produced, various WWE stars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and The Rock found themselves adorned on the bars. The final series of WWE Ice Cream Bars were produced in 2008 before being discontinued.
CM Punk wants WWE ice cream bars
In 2011, CM Punk found himself in the midst of an iconic run that most fans have referred to as "The Summer of Punk." Expressing his displeasures with WWE management, John Cena and more, Punk cut his infamous "Pipebomb" promo that set his path to challenging for the WWE title in his hometown of Chicago at Money In The Bank.
The week before the pay-per-view, Punk was in a segment with Vince McMahon where he suggested the ice cream bars make a return. Wanting one with his image on it, Punk's throwaway line led to fans becoming reinvested in seeing the product come back.
Despite the popularity rising for the product thanks to Punk, the bars never made a comeback until nearly a decade later.
The return in 2020
Partnering with Good Humor, the ice cream bars made a return with a new series for the branded dessert in 2020. This time, the company decided to switch it up a bit with a different kind of dessert snack.
No longer with the stick, the new branded dessert became ice cream sandwiches. This one time series featured WWE stars Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Savage and Becky Lynch. However, this is the only series released since then.
CM Punk proves ice cream bars work in AEW
At AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk made his triumphant return to pro wrestling after seven years away from the business. Coming back to the industry in front of his hometown of Chicago, "The Second City Saint" wanted to mark the occasion by doing something special for the fans.
Bringing back the iconic ice cream bars, Punk had the dessert giving to each fan in attendance that night at the United Center. Punk hired a local ice cream company, Pretty Cool Ice Cream to produce 15,000 bars for the audience that evening. This proved that fans would love to see a permanent return for the product sometime in the future.
Embracing fan nostalgia
WWE have embraced nostalgia and the past in a major way with the return of Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC and Peacock. With the likes of Jesse Ventura returning and the iconic aesthetics, WWE could take things to the next level by bringing back the legendary dessert snack.
WWE has already announced their plans to run quarterly Saturday Night's Main Event shows,making it the perfect opportunity to reitroduce the iconic ice cream bars. Bringing them back at these events could tap into fans' nostalgia while also serving to test the market for future interest.
Bringing the WWE ice cream bars to a new generation would certainly bridge the company's present to its past, and with CM Punk back in the promotion it would certainly make sense for him to finally get to grace the iconic treat.
