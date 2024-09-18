Becky Lynch Profile: Bio, News, Videos, Socials & More
Intro
Becky Lynch in an Irish professional wrestler, currently on hiatus from WWE. The Man helped women shatter the ultimate glass ceiling in WWE when she, along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, main evented WrestleMania 35. Lynch would win the bout by pinning Rousey to become the new Raw and SmackDown Women's Champions.
Lynch has accomplished just about everything there is in WWE, including winning the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WarGames and every major Championship currently available on the main roster. When she won the NXT Championship from Tiffany Stratton in September of 2023, Becky Lynch became only the sixth Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.
Table of Contents
Bio
Real name
Rebecca 'Quin' Lopez
Nicknames
The Man, Big Time Becks, Becky Two Belts, The Irish Lass Kicker
Date of Birth (DOB)
January 30, 1987
Nationality
Irish
Spouse
Seth Rollins/Colby Lopez
Pro Wrestling Debut
November 11, 2002 as Rebecca Knox
Theme Song
Celtic Invasion - CFO$
Training
Fergal Devitt (Finn Balor) and Paul Tracey
Billed Height
5′ 6″
Finishers
Disarmher; Manhandle Slam
Status
Free Agent; On hiatus
Top News & Stories
Becky Lynch: ‘The Title Doesn’t Make Me–I Make The Title’
Becky Lynch Wins Women’s World Championship on Raw
Becky Lynch on Her Favorite WrestleMania Moment–And It’s Not What You Think
Early Life
Becky Lynch, real name Rebecca Quin, was born in Limerick, Ireland on January 30, 1987 and moved to Dublin with her family shortly after she was born.
As detailed in her bestselling autobiography - Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl - Lynch was a bit of a troublemaker growing up in an estranged household. She struggled with alcohol and with her academics, famously failing Physical Education one school year. She found passion and discipline in her love for professional wrestling.
Growing up a fan of the business, Lynch jumped through hoops at a young age to begin her wrestling training. Even lying about her age to gain admittance into a new school that opened up near her home when she was 15-years-old.
Lynch spent much of her early adulthood traveling the world trying to make it as a professional wrestler, until fatigue and injury caused her to step away from the ring for several years.
After traveling the world as a flight attendant, Lynch began to pursue a career in acting. A decision that reignited her love for performance and led her down a path of giving pro wrestling one final shot. She signed a developmental deal with WWE in the spring of 2013.
Professional Career
NXT (2013–2015)
Lynch made her television debut on June 26, 2014 in a win over Summer Rae. An opportunity she worked over a year to earn, battling through injury and a lack of confidence. Believing she was on the verge of being released from the company at many points along the way.
Her career was set on a life-altering course after she turned heel and partnered up with Sasha Banks, forming Team B.A.E. (Best at Everything). The alliance led to several marquee matches involving Banks, Charlotte Flair and Bayley, the group collectively known as the Four Horsewomen of WWE.
Becky Lynch put herself on the map in NXT by defeating Bayley and Charlotte in a triple threat match to earn an NXT Women's Championship match against Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable. This was the night that Lynch debuted her new steampunk ensemble complete with her trademark fire orange hair.
While Banks emerged victorious at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable, both women received widespread critical acclaim for their performances that night. Becky Lynch solidified herself as a top prospect, ready for a main roster promotion.
Women's Revolution (2015–2018)
By the summer of 2015, WWE fans had grown tired of the lack of opportunities being given to the company's female Superstars on the main roster. The widely viral social media campaign #GiveDivasAChance forced the creative team to take notice and take action.
On the July 13 episode of Raw, Becky Lynch was called-up to the main roster alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Stephanie McMahon deemed it a "revolution" for the Women's Division. The three would compete in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 32 the following spring for the newly commissioned WWE Women's Championship. A match that was won by Charlotte Flair after she forced Lynch to submit to the Figure-Eight Leglock.
Becky Lynch would be the first woman drafted to SmackDown when WWE decided to split it's roster in 2016 and it's a move that resulted in the Irish Lass Kicker capturing her first championship. Lynch outlasted five other women in a Six-Pack Elimination Challenge at Backlash, last eliminating Carmella with the Disarmher, to win the inaugural SmackDown Women's Championship.
After dropping her title to Alexa Bliss in a Tables Match at WWE's TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs Premium Live Event in December of 2016, Lynch found herself falling way down on the roster's depth chart, despite maintaining the adulation of the WWE Universe.
Lynch would compete in the first ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (2017) and the first ever Women's Royal Rumble (2018), although she would fail to come out on top in either historic match. She also won the right to captain Team SmackDown at Survivor Series in 2017, but was the first competitor eliminated within minutes of the opening bell.
By WrestleMania 34, Lynch was relegated to the pre-show and was unceremoniously eliminated from the Women's Battle Royal by Mickie James. Later that spring, Becky would again qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but again came up short. This time to her old rival Alexa Bliss.
The Man has come around to WWE (2018–2019)
Becky Lynch finally started picking up momentum in the run up to SummerSlam 2018. She went on a lengthy winning streak to earn an opportunity at Carmella and her SmackDown Women's Championship.
Unfortunately for Lynch, her good friend Charlotte Flair would also be added to the match. The Queen would go on to capture the title at SummerSlam by pinning Lynch after she hit her with Natural Selection when Becky had Carmella locked in the Disarmher.
After the match, Lynch would give Charlotte a hug before her emotions got the best of her. Lynch smacked Flair across the face, turning heel for the first time on the main roster. Although, the audience at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn was more than thrilled with Lynch's post match attack. Turns out the fans had also grown tired with her lowered position within the company.
That slap sparked a months long feud between Lynch and Flair as the two battled it out for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Lynch would capture the gold for a second time when she shockingly pinned Flair at Hell in Cell just a few weeks after SummerSlam. Lynch would then retain the gold against Flair at Super Show-Down via DQ and at Evolution in a Last Woman Standing Match that received Match of the Year honors.
It was during this stretch that Becky Lynch began referring to herself as 'The Man', claiming to be the top Superstar in the entire pro wrestling industry and her popularity reached a fever pitch after one faithful, albeit errant, punch.
As the SmackDown Women's Champion, Lynch was scheduled to take on the Raw Women's Champion in a battle of the brands at Survivor Series 2018. Her match with Ronda Rousey, however, would be called off days before they were scheduled to lock-up after Lynch was injured in an invasion angle on the November 12 episode of Raw.
Nia Jax accidentally connected on a punch to Lynch's face, giving her a concussion and a broken nose. Despite being out on her feet, The Man continued to lead the assault on the Raw Women's locker room before escaping through the crowd. The show ended on an iconic shot of a bloody Lynch trash talking her opponents as the fans cheered her on. Even though the events of the night cost her the match with Rousey at Survivor Series, Lynch was a bonafide megastar by Tuesday morning.
Once Lynch was cleared to return to action, she would defend her SmackDown Women's Championship in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at TLC. The Empress of Tomorrow would win the gold after Ronda Rousey emerged to push both Flair and Lynch off a ladder, setting in motion a historic main event for WrestleMania 35.
Lynch would go on to win the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble after last eliminating Charlotte Flair. The following night on Raw, Lynch wasted little time in choosing to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35. Charlotte would later be added to the match, making it a triple threat. When Flair later defeated Asuka to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, the contest became a Winner Takes All Match with both the Raw and SmackDown titles on the line.
In the first ever women's main event match in WrestleMania history, Lynch pinned Rousey in controversial fashion to win both Championships. Rousey accidentally lifted her shoulders off the mat during a crucifix pin, but the referee counted to three anyway and his decision was final.
Following her historic win at WrestleMania 35, 'Becky Two Belts' would drop her SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank a few weeks later to Charlottle Flair, after she had just successfully defeated Lacey Evans to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
Lynch would then go on a year long run with the Red Brand's top prize, successfully defending the gold against women like Natalya, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and then Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36.
Behind the scenes, Lynch had actually been pushing to drop the title to Baszler, feeling that her character had begun to grow stale. Becky would end up relinquishing the Raw Women's Championship just weeks after defeating Baszler, when she became pregnant with her first child.
Lynch would miss nearly the entire pandemic era of WWE, staying at home with her daughter until she was needed at SummerSlam 15 months later.
Welcome to the Big Time! (2021–2022)
When Sasha Banks was unable to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2021, Becky Lynch made her stunning return to the company to take the Boss' place.
The crowd packed in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was left dumbfounded after Lynch slipped in a quick throat punch and hit the Manhandle Slam to beat the E-S-T in a mere 26 seconds to win the title for the fourth time in her career.
During this run with the gold, Lynch veered away from the anti-hero persona that made her so popular with the fanbase and began morphing into an overly arrogant and flamboyant heel persona known as Big Time Becks. Her cocky and brash attitude served as a false façade for her crumbling self-confidence. Her large and outlandish outfits offering an added layer of protection and comfort.
Ironically, as her character began to doubt her abilities more and more, Lynch continued to produce some of the best in-ring and mic work of her entire career. Her rivalry with Bianca Belair standing out as a key highlight.
After moving to Raw as part of the 2021 WWE Draft, Lynch and Belair would meet again the following spring, this time on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The pair battled for the Raw Women's Championship on night one of WrestleMania 38 where the E-S-T bested Big Time Becks after a nearly 20-minute classic.
Lynch would continue to feud with Belair throughout the Summer, leading to a final one-on-one showdown at SummerSlam 2022 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Big Time Becks would seperate her shoulder early in the bout but would continue to perform at a high level for over 15-minutes until Belair was able to put her away with a K-O-D.
As Belair celebrated the victory, she was interrupted by a returning Bayley and her new allies in Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The Group, soon to be known as Damage CTRL, confronted Belair only to be turned away by Lynch who returned to the ring, ready to fight alongside her yearlong rival. The gesture cemented Becky's babyface turn, but she would be forced to miss several months of action due to her shoulder injury.
The Man comes back around (2022–2024)
Becky Lynch was cleared to compete from her shoulder injury in time for Survivor Series: WarGames where she was revealed as the final member Team Belair against Team Damage CTRL. The Man would pick up the victory in the match after performing a diving leg drop from the top of the cage through a table and pinned Dakota Kai.
Over the next year plus, Lynch would cross off a number of bucket list items in her career. Including capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with her childhood idol Lita, teaming with Lita and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles and finally capturing the NXT Women's Championship to become the sixth ever Women's Grand Slam Champion.
Lynch went on quite the run toward the end of 2023. She defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's Championship on the heels of beating Trish Stratus just weeks prior at Payback in a critically acclaimed Steel Cage Match. Lynch held onto the title for 42 days before dropping the gold to Lyra Valkyria at NXT: Halloween Havoc.
Bianca Belair would once again recruit Becky Lynch for Survivor Series: Wargames on November 25, 2023. And once again Team Belair (Lynch, Belair, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi) was victorious over Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai and Asuka) after Lynch pinned Bayley inside the cage.
When WrestleMania season rolled around, Lynch set her sights on becoming Women's Champion once again. After coming up short in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, Lynch would earn an opportunity at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship by winning the Elimination Chamber for the first time in her career.
On night one of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, Ripley successfully overcame a pre-match panic attack to beat Lynch and keep her title. Lynch herself was not at full strength, having contracted an illness during her coinciding book tour. Yet the two still delivered one of the best matches of the weekend.
After Ripley was forced to relinquish her title due to a legitimate arm injury, Lynch won a 14-woman Battle Royal on the April 22 episode of Raw to capture her 8th singles title in WWE.
Lynch won the Championship despite very little time being left on her WWE contract. It was soon obvious that The Man won the gold, in order to put over Liv Morgan who took the title from Becky at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.
Lynch lost the title after accidental interference on the part of Dominik Mysterio. Two nights later, Dirty Dom would drop the ball again and cost Lynch her rematch - again accidentally - in a steel cage match.
Becky Lynch's WWE contract expired on June 1, and at present time, she remains a free agent. Reportedly on a lengthy hiatus from the company.
Becky Lynch Family
Becky Lynch is married to fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, real name Colby Lopez. The pair began dating in January of 2019 and got engaged later that summer. They were married on June 29, 2021.
Weeks after retaining her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Shayna Baszler, Lynch would announce on the May 11, 2020 episode of Raw that she and Lopez were expecting their first child together and that she would be relinquishing her title to Asuka - who had just won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
Their daughter Roux was born in December of 2020.
Lynch's older brother Richy wrestled under the name Gonzo De Mondo for several years across the Irish Independent scene before hanging up his boots in 2006. In her autobiography, Lynch credits Richy for helping her fall in love with wrestling at a young age. The two trained together under Fergal Devitt (Finn Balor) and Paul Tracey when they opened a wrestling school in Ireland in 2002.
Championships and Accomplishments
Championship
Times Won
Women's World Championship
1
Raw Women's Championship
2
SmackDown Women's Championship
4
NXT Women's Championship
1
WWE Women's Tag Team Champion
1 - with Lita
Women's Royal Rumble
2019
Women's Triple Crown Champion
Sixth ever
Women's Grand Slam Champion
Sixth ever
Sports Illustrated Women's Wrestler of the Year
2018, 2019
Author
New York Times Best Seller
Theme Song
Celtic Invasion - CFO$
Social Media
Instagram: beckylynchwwe
Twitter/X: @BeckyLynchWWE
Tiktok: beckylynchwwe