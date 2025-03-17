WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (3/17/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Strap in folks. We're all in for a wild and bumpy ride along the road to WrestleMania 41.
For the first time since selling out to The Rock at Elimination Chamber, John Cena returns to WWE when he makes his way to Monday Night Raw in Brussels, Belgium.
If it wasn't abundantly clear by what he did to The Miz on SmackDown this past Friday, Cody Rhodes is in no mood for games. He wants to know why the 16-time World Champion left him in a pile of his own blood in Toronto, and the American Nightmare is flying all the way to Europe to get answers.
Seth Rollins is sure to still be in a foul mood after what happened a week ago. He defeated CM Punk in their Steel Cage Match, but only after Roman Reigns dragged him out to the floor and delivered a reciprocal stomp. Paul Heyman has invited the Visionary to come to SmackDown this Friday. Perhaps Rollins will accept the invite when he appears live on Raw this afternoon.
IYO SKY and Bianca Belair will be in Brussels as Raw GM Adam Pearce says both women will sign their WrestleMania 41 contract and make their Women's World Championship Match official.
The Men's Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line as Bron Breakker defends against Finn Balor. Penta, Ludwig Kaiser, Jey Uso, Austin Theory, Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile are all in action as well.
Here's everything you need to know about today's Raw, including the special start time:
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Can Judgement Day trust Finn to get a big win? Dominik Mysterio believes in Balor, which is why he went to Adam Pearce to get him this title opportunity in the first place. He faces a tough challenge in trying to dethrone Bron Breakker, who has been nothing short of dominant in his second reign as IC champ. No doubt the dogs will be barking in Brussels tonight on Raw.
Penta and Kaiser in a No Holds Barred Match
Ludwig Kaiser stole a major victory a few weeks back when he took on Penta and Pete Dunne in a triple threat match. There will be no third wheel tonight in Brussels and there will be no rules either. This heated rivalry will come to a head in a No Holds Barred Match as Kaiser is out to become the first man to pin or submit Penta in WWE.
Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory
World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has promised to make Jey Uso's life a living Hell in the run up to their match at WrestleMania 41, but so have A-Town Down Under apparently. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are two flies that have landed in Jey's ointment, and a week after knocking off Waller, he'll get the chance to Yeet his way to victory tonight against Theory.
Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
Dakota Kai defeated Ivy Nile a few weeks back to become the No. 1 Contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, but after Kota came up short in her match against Lyra Valkyria, the Pitbull of American Made blindsided her en route to attacking the champion. Kai will look for a measure of revenge tonight on Raw.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
Special WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST) / 8 p.m. CET (local time)
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Forest National, Brussels, Belgium