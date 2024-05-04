WrestleMania 41 Location Revealed
WrestleMania is returning to Nevada
WWE is bringing WrestleMania back to Las Vegas.
In 1993, Ceasars Palace in Vegas was the site of the first outdoor WrestleMania at WrestleMania IX. The event will return in 2025, as Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium.
The news was first shared during the Kentucky Derby pre-race on NBC in a video by Paul “Triple H” Levesque. It is a smart move by WWE to shift WrestleMania to later in April, especially considering it was needlessly competing against the Final Four.
Nick Khan, who is the current WWE President, served as an usher at WrestleMania IX.
