10 NXT Stars Who Could Wrestle In John Cena Exhibition Matches At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Which WWE NXT superstars will get a chance to shine at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13?

John Cena announced on this week’s Raw that there will be exhibition matches between WWE main roster talent and NXT talent at his final WWE show next month at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. After the announcement, Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship in an impromptu match made by Triple H.

It was later reported that Cena himself pitched the idea to WWE after he recently had the opportunity to work with NXT talent at the WWE Performance Center.

Who will earn a shot at proving themselves at one of the most anticipated WWE events this year?

Here are 10 potential options for the John Cena exhibition matches.

1. Oba Femi

Oba Femi | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

One of the most dominant champions in NXT history, ‘The Ruler’ was off NXT television for a bit after losing to Ricky Saints at NXT No Mercy back in September. He recently returned to take aim at Saints, but it's possible he could also be slotted as a participant in Cena’s ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament,’ which could see him make a deep run.

Either way, he’s a top candidate to be featured at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

2. Ricky Saints

Speaking of Saints, it would make sense for the current NXT Champion to have a spot on the card. His friendship with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk gives him two ready-made opponents.

3. Tatum Paxley

Paxley falls into a similar category as Saints. She’s the current NXT Women’s Champion, and she has storyline history with Lyra Valkyria that would make for an easy addition to the Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup.

4. Trick Williams

Trick has been viewed as one of the NXT stars with the highest potential on the WWE main roster. His star power and charisma is undeniable, and giving him an opportunity to showcase his skills on such an important stage would be a great move by WWE.

5. Je’Von Evans

WWE

With Evans set to face Gunther in the ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’ next week on Raw, it seems likely that ‘The Young OG’ will come up short of his quest to be Cena’s final opponent. However, few NXT talents have the long-term potential that Evans does, as proven by his recent match against Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. He should be on the Saturday Night’s Main Event card one way or another.

6. Jacy Jayne

Jacy Jayne | TNA Wrestling

The former NXT Women’s Champion seems set to for a main roster call-up at some point in the future, so why not give her a spot to show people what she can do? Jayne has been an NXT mainstay for years, and she deserves a match for all her hard work.

7. Ethan Page

Page has had quite a run as NXT North American Champion, and his pairing with Chelsea Green has been highly entertaining. He’s another current NXT star with lots of WWE main roster potential, and there are a variety of opponents that could fit well with the ‘All Ego’ mindset of Page.

8. Myles Borne

Borne has been compared to Randy Orton, and well, that may be enough to land the 26-year-old a match with ‘The Viper’ at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Borne had a breakout performance in his well-received NXT title match with Femi at WWE Battleground back in May.

9. Blake Monroe

Blake Monroe | WWE

The current Women’s North American Champion wasn’t signed to WWE to stay in NXT forever. Her run as Blake Monroe in AEW proved that she has all the tools to be a top star, and this may be the moment that WWE brings her up for the world to see what ‘The Glamour’ is all about.

10. Kendal Grey

Grey is the EVOLVE Women’s Champion, and there was a report from Bodyslam.net a few months ago that suggested WWE officials are “very high” on her future potential in the company. They can prove it by giving the 24-year-old a match with one of the top women’s superstars on the roster.