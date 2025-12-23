What's Being Said About Je'Von Evans, Ethan Page & Other Potential WWE Call-Ups

Both Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis may be getting some roster reinforcements for the holidays.

A number of NXT talents appear to be on the verge of making the jump to the main roster, with 21-year-old Je'Von Evans leading the charge.

The talented young prospect has been heavily featured on main roster programming in recent weeks, most notably at Saturday Night's Main Event, and during Monday's episode of Raw he was referred to as a 'soon to be free agent' by commentator Michael Cole.

Evans would go on to defeat Rayo Americano with an OG Cutter, and was scheduled to have a post-match meeting with Adam Pearce to discuss his future. This is a clear sign that Je'Von is already on the main roster, even if he hasn't officially signed to a brand just yet, and multiple outlets are reporting that to be the case.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider wrote the following on Monday night, "Basically, you can expect all the NXT talents that were spotlighted at the John Cena retirement show to be main roster bound sooner than later."

Later may be the case with Oba Femi, considering he just won back the NXT Championship earlier this month. He parlayed that victory into an opportunity to wrestle the WWE Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event, and he had a dominating performance against Cody Rhodes before the match was ruined by Drew McIntyre.

"They see Oba Femi as like a major main eventer," Dave Meltzer said on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. "All of those people that were on [SNME], the key was that when they got over to the ‘real’ audience, to the large audience that watched John Cena, it sped everything up... That changed a lot of opinions real fast."

Femi's next NXT Championship defense will come against reigning TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater at New Year's Evil on Tuesday, January 6.

Former NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca could definitely fall under the sooner category as she currently has fewer creative loose ends to tie up in NXT than Femi does. The 26-year-old is coming off an impressive victory over Bayley at Saturday Night's Main Event, and she'll be challenging Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship on tonight's episode of NXT.

Joe Hendry is another name to watch. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion signed with WWE earlier this year and is set to be featured this Friday night on SmackDown.

What about Ethan Page?

Chelsea Green & Ethan Page | WWE

During a Fightful Select Q&A on Monday, Sean Ross Sapp was asked whether there is interest in having NXT North American Champion Ethan Page make the jump to either Raw or SmackDown.



"Not enough for him to be brought up full-time yet, but Chelsea Green has still been pushing for him," Ross Sapp said in response. "He's been at Smackdown a number of times and made good impressions based on what I've been told. I know it's important to NXT and CW Network for that brand to have veterans, especially wrestlers with television experience."

After a three-year run in All Elite Wrestling, All Ego signed on with WWE and made his NXT debut in the spring of 2024.

Smile and all, Page has since become one of the faces of the brand. He captured the NXT Championship just 40 days into his tenure with the company, and then earlier this year, added the NXT North American Championship and AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships — with Chelsea Green — to his resume.

