John Cena's Advice To Maxxine Dupri Ahead Of WWE Retirement

John Cena is now a retired WWE Superstar, but that doesn't mean his style and attitude won't linger in the company and the stars in it for years to come.

On December 13, at Saturday Night's Main Event, Cena wrestled his final match. Not only did Cena lose to Gunther, but he also gave up and tapped out to The Ring General. Cena has maintained that he would not ever wrestle another match.

Cena spent 2025 on a worldwide retirement tour. In 2024, he declared that he would retire at the end of 2025 and spent this year wrestling all over the world and against a variety of different opponents. Cena took on former foes like Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar, but also took on today's stars in Gunther, Sami Zayn, and Dominik Mysterio.

Cena also spent time working with future WWE stars. He made an appearance at the WWE Performance Center to work with talent in NXT and also appeared as a special guest for Bayley's free training seminar for prospective WWE wrestlers.

John Cena told Maxxine Dupri to make the most of every moment

Maxxine Dupri | WWE

The current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Maxxine Dupri, said Cena worked with her during his final run as well. In a new interview with The Wrestling Classic, Dupri opened up and shared the advice that he gave her before he retired.

"He was extremely kind to me ... I feel like I got such great advice from him about truly doing what we’ve seen Chelsea do. Make the most of every moment. No matter what happens, take it and run with it. How can you be different? How can you be creative? How can you think outside the box? Once you have the fundamentals, how do you grow from there?" Maxxine Dupri

Maxxine Dupri defeated Becky Lynch to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship earlier this November. She's slated for a huge match and will defend that championship on the first WWE Raw of 2026.

Lynch has hit Dupri with a flurry of insults that discounted her title win. Dupri will have the chance to shut those insults down when she defends the title against Lynch on January 5.

WWE has built up a massive show for the first of 2026, as it's the anniversary of their Netflix premiere. Other announced matches include Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's World Championship and CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

