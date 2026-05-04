3 Options For Danhausen's Mystery Partner At WWE Backlash

Who will be Danhausen's tag team partner at WWE Backlash?

The very nice, very evil WWE superstar is set to compete on his first PLE on May 9 at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, with the match made official by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Danhausen used some shenanigans on this week's SmackDown to get the upper hand on The Miz and Kit Wilson once again. However, the duo responded by tricking Danhausen, and then they beat him down in the ring.

Aldis gave Danhausen his opportunity at revenge, but only if he could find someone to join him in his quest for some payback.

Here are three potential options for his mystery Backlash partner.

CM Punk

The title picture for both the Undisputed WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship seems clear after WrestleMania 42.

Gunther took aim at Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on Friday's SmackDown, while Jacob Fatu will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns at Backlash. Meanwhile, CM Punk, who lost to Reigns at WrestleMania, doesn't have an obvious direction coming out of the biggest show of the year.

CM Punk | WWE

Punk did interact with Rhodes on the Raw after WrestleMania, hinting at a potential long-term chase for the title.

In the meantime, he could reunite with his friend Danhausen, given that Punk was reportedly instrumental in WWE signing the former AEW star.

Jelly Roll

This might not be a popular choice after recent fan backlash towards WWE's use of Jelly Roll and Pat McAfee in the feud between Rhodes and Randy Orton. However, WWE bringing in the Grammy Award-winning artist as Danhausen's partner would be logical for a few reasons.

For starters, the company seemed to be setting up a Rhodes and Jelly Roll vs. Orton and McAfee tag team match at Backlash, but then McAfee reportedly pulled out of the program after the aforementioned reception from fans.

If Jelly Roll was already scheduled for the PLE, this would be an easy pivot.

That plays into the second reason, as Jelly Roll has sparred with both Miz and Wilson in recent months, even scoring a win against Wilson on the March 27 edition of SmackDown.

Mr. Iguana

Imagine the visual of Danhausen teaming up with Mr. Iguana. If you do that, you could understand why WWE may consider this pairing for a match against Miz and Wilson. Yes, it would be absurd, but that's the point.

It's also worth noting that Mr. Iguana recently returned to NXT to save Lola Vice from The Culling, and WWE could put a spotlight on that on a bigger platform.

Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana were one step AHEAD of The Culling!! 🦎@lolavicewwe | @MrIguana pic.twitter.com/1MG7vWkMKM — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2026

Danhausen and Mr. Iguana have been success stories for WWE with their merchandise sales, so putting them together for a one-off tag team match would present hilarious possibilities.

That includes an interaction between Danhausen and La Yesca.

Other possible Danhausen tag team partners

Stephen A. Smith - This is not a joke. Danhausen recently cursed the ESPN personality, and the first hour of Backlash is on ESPN2.

Royce Keys - It seems like the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner has other potential feuds in the works, but this would be an easy way to showcase his power.

"The Demon" Finn Balor - What a pairing that would be.