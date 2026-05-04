John Cena Announces 'History-Making' Return at Backlash

The last time WWE fans saw John Cena, he was playing along with Danhausen and ribbing The Miz inside the ring at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Cena was the official host of WrestleMania 42 and was charged with kicking off the show on both nights. He also announced the attendance for both nights as well.

Why was Cena not wrestling at the biggest show of the year? He retired at the end of last year and has confirmed on multiple occasions that he wouldn't ever return to the ring.

Cena spent 2025 on a worldwide retirement tour. He wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam, while also winning the world championship for a record-setting 17th time. Cena wrestled his last match in December of 2025 at Saturday Night's Main Event, losing to The Ring General, Gunther.

Not only did Cena lose the match, but he lost by doing something that he rarely did in his career, and that was tapping out. Cena was locked in Gunther's chokehold and was forced to submit, which awarded the victory to Gunther.

On Monday morning, Cena announced his next official appearance for WWE, and it's coming up at Backlash this weekend. Cena officially announced the news on social media after reports surfaced late last week.

"It’s official! I’m headed to Backlash," Cena said. "After months of planning and effort, I am so excited to break some history-making news! I can’t promise it’ll be perfect, but I can promise it will change the WWE experience for Superstars and fans! See you live on Saturday in Tampa or at home on the ESPN app!"

It’s official! I’m headed to #WWEBacklash! After months of planning and effort, I am SO excited to break some history-making news! I can’t promise it’ll be perfect but I can promise it will change the WWE experience for Superstars and fans!



C U Live Saturday in Tampa or at home… — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 4, 2026

John Cena set to drop major news during WWE Backlash

As for the history-making news? That could be a lot of things, but Cena has been the voice of the Club WWE commercials for WWE. Last month, reports indicated that Cena would make a special announcement about that program in Tampa over the weekend of Backlash.

Over the years, Backlash has been the annual fallout PPV event right after WrestleMania. This year's card is similar. and listed below.

WWE Backlash Tampa | WWE

WWE Backlash Card (Announced):

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship

Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the Men's United States Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

IYO SKY vs. Asuka

The Miz & Kit Wilson vs. Danhausen and a partner of his choosing