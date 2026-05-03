Arena Advertising John Cena's Next WWE Appearance Later This Week

WWE has yet to make any kind of announcement, but John Cena is being advertised for his return to programming this week.

The Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida is getting set to host WWE Backlash this coming Saturday, May 9 and the arena website is claiming that the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will be making his return to The Big Guava.

"John Cena returns to Tampa at Backlash," written in bold all caps, headlines the arena's rundown for the show that includes only three of the five matches that have currently been booked for the annual Premium Live Event.

As everyone knows, John Cena retired from in-ring competition this past December following his loss to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. He's in the process of figuring out his long-term post-wrestling role with the company that, so far, has included his work with Club WWE and his role as the host of WrestleMania 42 last month in Las Vegas.

It's not clear what Cena would be doing if he were to appear at Backlash, but he did tease doing something at the show back in April.

“Man if only it were 2023 again," Cena wrote on his X account. "I might have different business atWWE Backlash. Alas, the years pass. I am still gonna try to do something epic in Tampa for 5/9. I promised Club WWE something special, stay tuned.”

No, John Cena is not going to return to the ring at Backlash

Danhausen | WWE

Even though his new BFF, Danhausen, is in need of a tag team partner to face The Miz and Kit Wilson this Saturday night, another match is most assuredly out of the question for the future Hall of Famer.

Cena has been adamant from the moment he announced his 2025 retirement tour that when his time was up, he would be done for good. A sentiment he reiterated in a recent interview with TMZ.

“I’m one of those folks who will be the first wrestler to actually retire and I hope I set a trend," Cena said. “I think it’s very important that we respect our audience and when they invest in us to see us for the last time, I think that that has weight and importance.”

We'll keep you updated on any additional information that may emerge regarding on a potential role for John Cena this Saturday night at WWE Backlash.