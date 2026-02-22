3 Possibilities for What’s Inside the WWE Elimination Chamber Mystery Box

What’s inside the WWE mystery box that is set to be opened at Elimination Chamber?

The teases have begun for this mysterious crate that debuted on the February 16 edition of Raw, with instructions that are very clear: “Do not open until 2/28/26.”

That is, of course, the date for the Elimination Chamber PLE in Chicago, which will be headlined by the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches.

General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP certainly has his hands full tonight! 👀 pic.twitter.com/u3MdeFsjAn — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2026

The show will also feature CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, and AJ Lee versus Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

But what, or who, is going to come out of the box at the United Center?

Here are three possibilities for the grand reveal.

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho singing with his band Fozzy | IMAGO / Capital Pictures

To be more specific, something that will eventually lead to Chris Jericho’s WWE return. Because here’s the thing: Someone can’t live inside of an enclosed crate for 12 days. Even in the world of sports entertainment, Jericho walking out of this box is an absurd thought.

However, there are plenty of ideas to work with to make this a Jericho thing without actually giving the fans Jericho. At least not yet.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently reported that Jericho is still under contract with AEW, with sources stating that there is a belief that Jericho’s contract was frozen when he took time off from the company last summer.

So, without a contract, Jericho can’t be inside the box. But that doesn’t mean WWE can’t start a trail of breadcrumbs that can be up for interpretation until he’s available.

For starters, technically, there’s a countdown. Also, the people who delivered the crate on Raw and SmackDown both had a list (yes, we're reaching). And then there’s the fact that it is to be opened in Chicago, where Jericho made his legendary WWE debut in 1999.

If you think about the creative WWE returns that Jericho has had previously, this mystery box would play right into that same theme.

Danhausen

Danhausen | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Remember what we said about someone not living inside a crate for 12 days? Throw all of that out the window.

Danhausen, who is very nice and very evil, is a supernatural being who could survive in a box for a few weeks. In fact, he may prefer it.

It was reported back in December that his AEW contract was set to expire this month, and if WWE is an option for Danhausen, this is the type of debut that would make sense if you want to push the uniqueness of the character.

Danhausen is friends with CM Punk and others in the WWE locker room, and that connection could go far in him landing with the company.

However, with so much Jericho speculation, a reveal with a comedic tone may not be what many fans are looking for with this particular mystery.

Another box (or clue)

This sounds anticlimactic, but just because the box is to be opened at Elimination Chamber doesn't mean that's where fans will get the payoff.

Yet it can work to the company’s advantage if there’s a need to hold off the eventual reveal. That approach would perhaps apply to Jericho, a rumored incoming free agent like EVIL from NJPW, or someone else.

Whether it’s another box, a new countdown timer with a future date, or even an article of something such as clothing, extending the intrigue to an upcoming episode of Raw or SmackDown would be a logical move.

But pushing it to WrestleMania 42 would be a stretch even for the most hardcore online sleuths. You do risk a drop in mystery buzz in that scenario, so this creative tactic will only work if the final piece of the puzzle is worth the wait for fans.

Other random WWE mystery box possibilities (just for fun)

Cody Rhodes’ Soul

WWE 2K26: The Box Edition

John Cena (But The Box Is Empty?)

A Year's Supply Of Dude Wipes

Brother Love (Again)