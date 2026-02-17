Finn Balor Confirms Exciting Rumor Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

The early weeks of 2026 have seen Finn Balor vault back into the main event picture on Monday Night Raw, seemingly out of nowhere.

The turning point came on January 12 when Balor confronted World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and challenged him to a match for the title during WWE's upcoming European tour. And although he failed to win the gold in front of a raucous crowd in Belfast, his rivalry with Punk is far from over.

However, arguably the biggest talking point coming out of the loss to Punk was that Balor reverted to his beloved "Catch Your Breath" theme song, last heard before he became part of the Judgment Day. Since then, fans have wondered whether the song is here to stay, and now, finally, they have an answer.

In a post on social media, Balor used a popular Bad Bunny meme to confirm the return of "Catch Your Breath."

Finn Balor is looking to derail CM Punk's WrestleMania plans

Fresh off the back of winning the men's Royal Rumble match, Roman Reigns quickly set his sights on CM Punk and the World Heavyweight Title. This saw Reigns come face-to-face with Punk on the following episode of Raw as the pair traded increasingly personal insults in search of the upper hand. But lurking on the fringes is a man who is no stranger to upsetting the odds.

Despite the WrestleMania match being set, a week later, Adam Pearce announced that Punk would defend the title against Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber. Should Balor cause an upset, he will advance to face Reigns at the 'Showcase of the Immortals.'

Balor and Reigns have a checkered history stretching back to 2016. On that occasion, the Irishman defeated Reigns on his first night on Raw before going on to become the first-ever Universal Champion at SummerSlam. More recently, Reigns beat Balor at Extreme Rules in 2021 in a more controversial fashion, despite the latter bringing back his demon persona.

Punk and Balor went head-to-head on the latest episode of Raw, where the champion said he wasn't impressed that his WrestleMania main event had been put in jeopardy. However, he was more than willing to be a fighting champion. In response, Balor said he'd proven himself in the toughest environments all over the world, and he was ready to become champion once again.

Elsewhere at Elimination Chamber, Becky Lynch will put the Women's Intercontinental Title on the line against AJ Lee, and the number one contenders for the WWE Title and Women's Title will be decided in two chamber matches. Those two titles are currently held by Drew McIntyre and Jade Cargill, respectively.

