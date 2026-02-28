5 Superstar Ratings WWE 2K26 Got Wrong

Which superstars got snubbed in the official WWE 2K26 ratings reveal?

WWE unveiled the full list on Friday, which featured Rhea Ripley leading the way as the highest-rated active superstar in the game, set for release on March 13 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

The former women’s champion earned a 96 overall rating, eclipsing Cody Rhodes (95), Roman Reigns (95), and even cover star CM Punk (94) for the top spot among active competitors.

However, the top rated superstar in WWE 2K26 is Super John Cena, who notched a perfect 100 rating.

But what about some of the other WWE talents? Who got the shaft with lower ratings than they deserved? And was anyone overrated?

Here are five superstar ratings that WWE 2K26 got wrong.

Gunther (93)

Gunther | Netflix

In the past year, ‘The Ring General’ has retired Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles.

Retiring just one of those current or future WWE Hall of Famers would be a legendary achievement for most superstars. Gunther has done it three times. Three! Yet, he’s rated lower than eight other active superstars and tied with three more.

Even Kevin Owens said it on the official WWE 2K26 superstar ratings reveal on YouTube. “To me, Gunther should be No. 1 with Cody at the very least,” Owens said. “Maybe even a bit higher.”

IYO SKY (93)

IYO SKY | WWE

Speaking of superstars who had an excellent 2025, there’s an argument to be made that IYO was the women’s wrestler of the year in WWE.

She defeated Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in The Takedown On SI’s Match of the Year at WrestleMania 41, and also faced Ripley in another classic at the all-women’s Evolution PLE last July.

Winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Ripley was also a significant achievement.

With all that to her credit, SKY should be a spot or two higher on the list.

Nick Aldis (85)

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis | WWE.com

It’s a tough job being the SmackDown general manager. Superstars like Drew McIntyre don’t listen to a word you say, and you spend the entire show ordering security to intervene during the plethora of brouhahas.

So, perhaps the 2K team decided to reward the GM for all his hard work.

Otherwise, there’s little justification for Aldis, who hasn't wrestled since 2023, earning a higher rating than Penta (84), Trick Williams (84), Kairi Sane (84), Lyra Valkyria (84), Je’Von Evans (78), and more. What’s more glaring is has the same rating as Oba Femi (85).

Then again, perhaps it’s a tease for Aldis’ return to the ring?

Jacy Jayne (80)

Jacy Jayne | WWE

The disrespect for the two-time NXT Women’s Champion is out of control.

Jayne had a career year in 2025, first shocking Stephanie Vaquer to win the NXT Women’s Championship last May before going on to hold both that title and the TNA Knockouts Championship simultaneously. She was the first woman to ever accomplish such a feat.

While some may argue that the jump from a 75 in WWE 2K25 to an 80 in WWE 2K26 is fine, Jayne’s body of work suggests that leap should be even higher.

Lita (87)

Lita | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In the WWE 2K26 reveal video, Big E noted that Lita is in the conversation for the greatest women’s superstar in WWE history. However, she is tied with the 2017 version of Charlotte Flair and No. 8 on the women’s legends ratings list.

That is absurd.

Lita, and even Trish Stratus (89), should have a rating of 90 or higher in the game.