WWE 2K26 Superstar Ratings Revealed

The official WWE 2K26 superstar ratings have been revealed.

CM Punk is the official cover athlete for the latest installment of the popular video game series, which will release worldwide on March 13.

However, while the current World Heavyweight Champion is the focus of this year’s Showcase Mode, is he the highest-rated WWE superstar in the game?

The answer is no.

WWE unveiled the official ratings on Friday for every playable superstar in the game, and Mami is once again on top.

Rhea Ripley boasts a 96 overall rating, which is the highest of any active superstar on the WWE roster. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are both at 95, while Punk, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair have ratings of 94.

The highest overall rating in WWE 2K26 is a three-way tie between playable legends in “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, John Cena, and the Royal Rumble 2022 and WrestleMania 40 versions of Roman Reigns.

On the celebrity front, Jelly Roll is listed as an 80 overall.

Here is a list of notable WWE 2K26 superstar ratings:

WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley | Netflix

Rhea Ripley - 96

CM Punk - 94

Seth Rollins - 94

Brock Lesnar - 94

Becky Lynch - 94

IYO SKY - 93

Naomi - 92

Stephanie Vaquer - 92

Liv Morgan - 92

Jey Uso - 91

Asuka - 91

Logan Paul - 90

Bron Breakker - 90

Finn Balor - 88

Bronson Reed - 88

Damian Priest - 88

Dominik Mysterio - 87

Kevin Owens - 87

Alexa Bliss - 87

Sheamus - 86

Raquel Rodriguez - 86

Roxanne Perez - 85

Kairi Sane - 84

Lyra Valkyria - 84

WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes | Netflix

Cody Rhodes - 95

Roman Reigns - 95

Bianca Belair - 94

Drew McIntyre - 93

Gunther - 93

Charlotte Flair - 93

Randy Orton - 92

Tiffany Stratton - 91

LA Knight - 89

Sami Zayn - 89

Bayley - 89

AJ Styles - 88

Jacob Fatu - 88

Jade Cargill - 88

Nia Jax - 88

Shinsuke Nakamura - 86

Jimmy Uso - 86

Guilia - 86

Natalya - 86

Nick Aldis - 85

Chelsea Green - 85

Michin - 82

Piper Niven - 79

Alba Fyre - 77

NXT

Trick Williams | The CW Network

Oba Femi - 85

Trick Williams - 84

Ethan Page - 83

Joe Hendry - 81

Ricky Saints - 81

Jordynne Grace - 81

Lash Legend - 81

Omos - 80

Jacy Jayne - 80

Tony D’Angelo - 79

Kelani Jordan - 79

Je’Von Evans - 78

Blake Monroe - 78

Fallon Henley - 78

Lola Vice - 78

Hank Walker - 77

Tank Ledger - 77

Jaida Parker - 77

Sol Ruca - 77

Izzi Dame - 76

AAA

AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide | WWE

El Hijo Del Vikingo - 86

Flammer - 85

Psycho Clown - 84

Mr. Iguana - 81

WWE Legends

John Cena | WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin - 97

John Cena - 97

Roman Reigns RR ’22 and WM ’40 - 97

John Cena ’12 - 96

The Rock ’01 - 96

The Undertaker - 96

The Rock - 95

The Rock ’24 - 95

Brock Lesnar ’13 - 95

CM Punk ’13 EC - 95

AJ Lee ’15 - 92

Alundra Blayze ’94 - 91

Bull Nakano - 90

Trish Stratus - 89

Victoria - 89

Chyna - 88

AJ Lee - 88

Nikki Bella - 88

Lita - 87