A Major Question About Santos Escobar Has Now Been Answered

Santos Escobar found himself back in the news over this past weekend. The stories that began circulating online raised a couple of major questions, and some answers have now been provided.

First and foremost, he is still under contract with WWE. Following his loss to El Grande Americano during Saturday's AAA on Fox episode, some wrestling outlets noticed that Escobar was listed under the alumni section of WWE's website and stirred up a narrative that he had been 'quietly' moved there.

In actuality, Santos has been listed under the alumni section since his previous contract with the company expired last year. He was on the free agent market for a very short period of time before he agreed to a new deal to stay with WWE. His online profile was just never moved back under the active roster section.

Taaaaantas veces te pedi una 😭😭😭



El Grande Americano es el NUEVO Rey de Reyes#AAAReyDeReyes pic.twitter.com/42cKUZCDrT — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 15, 2026

WWE is simply not as meticulous as rival AEW when it comes to updating their roster pages. For example, AJ Styles is still listed as an active member of the Monday Night Raw locker room more than a month after his retirement.

Escobar's performance in the ring this past Saturday also had people talking. One wrestler at the show described his efforts to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp as lethargic, and members of the internet wrestling community each had their own interpretation of what was going on with the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Santos Escobar was recently injured and will soon undergo surgery

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Sean Ross Sapp did report earlier this week that Escobar had been expressing his desire to be utilized better as of late. He's yet to appear on WWE programming since re-signing with the company, which some within WWE told SRS months ago would be an "irresponsible" move due to the amount of money that Santos is being paid.

Ross Sapp has now learned that Escobar's issues this past weekend did not stem from a lack of motivation or some type of backstage gripe. It turns out he was wrestling hurt.

"Fightful Select & Fightful Español have learned that Santos Escobar worked AAA Rey de Reyes injured. The injury got more aggravated during the match, and he is set to undergo surgery this Thursday for a torn triceps."

It was said in the report that the original injury happened during an NXT house show tour back in January while Escobar was working with Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. It was not the belief of the company that he had a tear at that time. We wish Santos Escobar a speedy recovery.