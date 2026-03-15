Rumor Killer on Santos Escobar After He was Spotted in WWE Alumni Section

No, Santos Escobar has not been released from WWE.

Word began to circulate Sunday morning that Escobar may no longer be with the company after he was "quietly moved" to the alumni section of WWE's website.

This is blatantly false information, as Santos has been listed under that section since his contract with WWE originally expired last year. He ended up re-signing a couple of days later, but was never moved back to the active roster page.

Escobar just competed Saturday night at AAA on Fox in the Rey de Reyes 2026 Final Four Way Match, a bout that was won by El Grande Americano via pinfall on Santos, and multiple outlets have since confirmed that he is still under contract with WWE.

Taaaaantas veces te pedi una 😭😭😭



El Grande Americano es el NUEVO Rey de Reyes#AAAReyDeReyes pic.twitter.com/42cKUZCDrT — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 15, 2026

What's going on with Santos Escobar?

"Sources indicate to BodySlam that Escobar is still with WWE and expected to continue in a program with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. for the AAA Latin American Championship on AAA TV."

That said, there are questions regarding Escobar's performance Saturday night on AAA, which was described to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp by one performer at the show as "lethargic." Ross Sapp has not heard of any reasoning for his effort specifically, but he is reporting that Escobar has been less than thrilled with his usage ever since he signed his new contract.

"We did hear in recent weeks that Escobar wished that he was used better and would actually be utilized," Ross Sapp wrote in his report. "Escobar was fine with leaving WWE if he needed to originally, but WWE made a big play to sign him. At the time, it was claimed in WWE that he was signed for an amount that would have been irresponsible to not have him featured on WWE TV.

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Escobar has not worked a televised WWE event since WWE x AAA Worlds Collide this past June, where he and Los Garza defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano & Psycho Clown in a six-man tag team match.

It's been even longer since Santos appeared on an episode of SmackDown. His last match for the Blue Brand came back on the May 2, 2025 episode, where he lost a singles match to Rey Fenix. Prior to that, he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

We'll provide any additional information on Santos Escobar's status with WWE or AAA, just as soon as an update becomes available.