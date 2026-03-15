Rumor Killer on Santos Escobar After He was Spotted in WWE Alumni Section
No, Santos Escobar has not been released from WWE.
Word began to circulate Sunday morning that Escobar may no longer be with the company after he was "quietly moved" to the alumni section of WWE's website.
This is blatantly false information, as Santos has been listed under that section since his contract with WWE originally expired last year. He ended up re-signing a couple of days later, but was never moved back to the active roster page.
Escobar just competed Saturday night at AAA on Fox in the Rey de Reyes 2026 Final Four Way Match, a bout that was won by El Grande Americano via pinfall on Santos, and multiple outlets have since confirmed that he is still under contract with WWE.
What's going on with Santos Escobar?
"Sources indicate to BodySlam that Escobar is still with WWE and expected to continue in a program with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. for the AAA Latin American Championship on AAA TV."
That said, there are questions regarding Escobar's performance Saturday night on AAA, which was described to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp by one performer at the show as "lethargic." Ross Sapp has not heard of any reasoning for his effort specifically, but he is reporting that Escobar has been less than thrilled with his usage ever since he signed his new contract.
"We did hear in recent weeks that Escobar wished that he was used better and would actually be utilized," Ross Sapp wrote in his report. "Escobar was fine with leaving WWE if he needed to originally, but WWE made a big play to sign him. At the time, it was claimed in WWE that he was signed for an amount that would have been irresponsible to not have him featured on WWE TV.
Escobar has not worked a televised WWE event since WWE x AAA Worlds Collide this past June, where he and Los Garza defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano & Psycho Clown in a six-man tag team match.
It's been even longer since Santos appeared on an episode of SmackDown. His last match for the Blue Brand came back on the May 2, 2025 episode, where he lost a singles match to Rey Fenix. Prior to that, he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania 41 weekend.
We'll provide any additional information on Santos Escobar's status with WWE or AAA, just as soon as an update becomes available.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com