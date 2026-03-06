A Unique Journey Paved The Way For Blake Monroe to Takeover WWE (Exclusive)

Get the hell out of Blake Monroe's way. The well-traveled pro wrestler is planning to take over WWE and she's starting with NXT.

This Saturday at the NXT Vengeance Day PLE on Peacock, Monroe will throw down with Jaida Parker in a Street Fight. During an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, there didn't appear to be a worry in the world on her part regarding how that match would go.

"Jade is all about trash talk," Monroe said when asked if she had anything to say to Parker. "I'm about action. So, we'll see if she can step up on Saturday."

Monroe is a beacon of confidence, but it comes from a very real place. Monroe's career has taken her all over the world and through a variety of different promotions. It's that unique journey that Monroe says sets her apart from her peers.

"I think everybody's journey is the way it is for a reason," Monroe said. "There are women who are gold medalists and Olympians. There are women who are cheerleaders or influencers. There's so many different backgrounds. My journey was different. I wanted to be a WWE Superstar when I was a child.

"I traveled all over the world. Every single experience I had taught me something and was a lot of fun. I got to create amazing work. Now, reaching WWE, which is the pinnacle of sports entertainment, I feel like I am the total package. If this was maybe five years ago? These women are very talented. Would I have kept up? I know walking in now as The Glamour, as Blake Monroe, with my resume, with my experience, with my confidence, I know I can take over the WWE and I'm starting in NXT."

Monroe has worked all around the world including with Stardom in Japan, AEW, and various independent promotions. Monroe says she has a unique storytelling ability due her extensive background.

"I think I have a certain storytelling ability that comes from experience," Monroe said. "I also think there are things those women have that I don't. I'm not a gold medalist. I can't do 23 back flips before I hit the floor, nor do I need to. I'll just punch you in the face. But everybody has something."

As for The Glamour? That's a character that Monroe said was molded throughout her journey and has been refined in NXT. Having the WWE rolodex at your disposal doesn't hurt either.

"The Glamour is kind of a name I came up with when I started on the independent scene way back when, and that character has evolved through different countries, different promotions, different experiences," Monroe said, "But, the biggest thing I learned with wrestling is to go with the flow. Whatever you're given, just give it everything."

"My biggest thing with coming to WWE was, yes, I know my strengths. I know I have The Glamour and the woman from hell. I have these fleshed-out characters that have proven to be successful World Championship material. But also, this is WWE. It's such a huge company... (It) can teach me a thing or two. In fact, (it) can teach me a lot. So I'm very open and receptive to how they feel. Like, how can we make The Glamour the biggest thing?"

Monroe is 27-years-old and has long career ahead of her. Even at a young age, she already has three signature career moments that stand out for her. One took place in Japan, and another when she was signed to All Elite Wrestling.

"When I won my first championship in Japan. That meant so much to me, because the women in Japan, those women are the best wrestlers I've ever worked with. To get to win a championship put me in a bracket with them, so that meant a lot to me," Monroe said.

"When I was in a different promotion (rival AEW), I told a really great women's storyline that definitely resonated with a lot of people and definitely affected me so much."

Both of those moments, however, pale in comparison to Monroe's WWE debut, which says is the biggest of her career to date.

"There was no name. There was no song, There was no entrance. It was me in a spotlight on a balcony and I remember feeling so nervous, and they said, 'no, the crowd's gonna love it.' And I was like, 'Do they even know who I am?' But to have that spotlight hit me, and I remember hearing the crowd and how excited they were, I had chills. I couldn't have had a better debut."

How does The Glamour take over WWE?

How will the WWE takeover begin for Monroe? Well, it starts by first handling business and beating Jaida Parker at Vengenance Day on Saturday night. From there, Monroe says she's eyeing championship gold again. She's also eyeing the biggest NXT show of the year, Stand & Deliver.

"I got to get past Jaida Parker and then assess the scene of NXT," Monroe said of her future plans. "I'm looking at the North American Championship and Izzy and Tatum and what's going to happen there, because that is my title. I'm also looking at Jacy, Sol and Zaria. That's a whole lovers turn to enemies thing and Jacy (the NXT Women's Champion) is somewhere in the mix, and if she makes it out alive, maybe that's where I'm going. But for me, I'm laser focused on Stand and Deliver."

NXT Stand and Deliver is on April 4 from St. Louis. It's the first Stand and Deliver event that is disconnected from WrestleMania weekend. Typically, the show airs just a few hours before WrestleMania Saturday.

As for Vengeance Day, WWE fans can watch it on Peacock on Saturday. Other announced matches for the show include Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Starks for the NXT Championship, Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan in an NXT Underground Match, and Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women's North American Championship.