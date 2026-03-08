NXT Vengeance Day Results (3/7/26): Hendry Retains Over Saints, Paxley Wins Women's NA Title

There's still reason to believe in Joe Hendry.

He walked into NXT Vengeance Day Saturday night as the NXT Champion and defeated Ricky Saints to retain the title, although the victory was far from clean.

Ethan Page attempted, or at least appeared to attempt, to help his buddy Ricky regain the gold, but multiple miscommunications opened the door for Hendry to stun Saints with a low blow and then deliver the Standing Ovation to put him down for the three count.

The shocked expressions on the faces of Saints and Page after the match closed out a night of absolute chaos, that included Tatum Paxley becoming just the second woman ever to have won both the NXT Women's Championship and NXT Women's North American Championship.

Blake Monroe proved that diamonds really are a girl's best friend in her street fight with Jaida Parker, Lola Vice knocked out Kelani Jordan and Tony D stood tall after an absolute brawl between himself and Dion Lennox. Here are all the results from Saturday night's show.

NXT Vengeance Day Results:

Blake Monroe defeated Jaida Parker in a Street Fight. These two women held nothing back and utilized as many toys as possible to inflict damage upon one another, including chairs, tables and kendo sticks. Blake was able to battle back after getting splashed through a table, and she pulled out a bag of diamonds. She poured the stones all over the ring and dropped Ms. Parker on top of them with a Glamour Shot DDT to pick up the victory.

Ricky Saints spoke to Ethan Page backstage in an effort to make sure that Ego had his back later in the night against Joe Hendry. When Ricky mentioned the possibility of being a two-time NXT Champion, however, Ethan gave a smile as though he was imagining accomplishing that feat himself.

Tony D’Angelo defeated Dion Lennox. This was a straight-up fight from jump. D'Angelo and Lennox met each other in the parking lot and brawled all across the WWE Performance Center before they eventually made their way down to the ring. After both men literally crashed through the staging area, the referee was finally able to ring the bell. It wasn't long before the match spilled back outside, where Lennox gave Tony D a vertical suplex through the commentary desk. Back in the ring, Tony connected with a spear and then plastered Dion with the Dead to Rights spinebuster for the win.

Tatum Paxley defeated Izzi Dame to win the NXT Women's North American Championship. Shawn Spears and Niko Vance did everything they could to help Izzi keep her gold, and nearly succeeded in getting Paxley counted out, but she made it back into the ring at the count of nine. Tatum ran into Dame's sitout spinebuster, but she stunned The Culling when she was able to kick out. After backflipping her way out of a codebreaker, Paxley took Dame for a trip down Cemetery Drive to capture the NXT Women's North American Championship.

SHE’S DONE IT 🤩@TatumPaxley is the NEW NXT Women’s North American Champion! pic.twitter.com/5fLFOFhDVs — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2026

NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca and Zaria had an in-ring promo exchange that led interim NXT General Manager Robert Stone to book a triple threat match for the title on the March 17 edition of NXT.

Lola Vice defeated Kelani Jordan in NXT Underground by TKO. Kelani spent much of the bout attacking Lola's injured hand. She removed her protective brace and smashed her hand against the steel ring post on multiple occasions. Vice was able to use her legs to battle back. She connected with several spin kicks before a pump kick sent Jordan flying out of the ring. Kelani soon regained the upper hand, but after taunting Lola's father in the crowd, Jordan turned right into a wicked back fist. Vice then pounced with a couple of hammer fists before the ref called for the bell.

Joe Hendry defeated Ricky Saints to retain the NXT Championship. This was a competitive back and forth bout that saw Ethan Page attempt to help out his buddy Ricky. Saints called for Ego to toss him the NXT Title belt, and he accidentally slid it way past him. As the referee went to remove the belt from the ring, Ricky kicked Hendry below the belt and delivered the Revolution DDT, but Joe kicked out at two. Hendry would later sneak a low blow of his own behind the ref's back and then delivered the Standing Ovation to retain the title.