Additional Info Released About Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden
As announced by the very nice, very evil Danhausen on WWE Raw on Monday Night, Saturday Night’s Main Event will return to New York City for the first time since 2007 when the marquee event emanates from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, July 18.
The summertime edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event will coincide with the return of Fanatics Fest NYC. The World’s #1 Sports Fan Festival will welcome fans, celebrities and athletes from across the globe to the Javits Center July 16-19.
No WWE Superstars are currently being advertised for Saturday Night's Main Event at MSG, but some of the company's top stars will be in town that weekend to take part in Fanatics Fest. Among them are reigning WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and the recently retired John Cena.
The Peacock exclusive special will take place during the run-up to SummerSlam weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Biggest Party of the Summer will happen inside US Bank Stadium on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 this year.
Tickets for Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden will go on sale starting Thursday, April 2 at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT) via Ticketmaster. Fans are also able to purchase tickets through an exclusive presale opportunity which is currently ongoing.
Additionally, official Saturday Night’s Main Event Priority Pass Passes are now available through exclusive partner On Location. That passes offer fans premium seating, plus access to hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more.
Updated 2026 WWE Premium Live Event Calendar
- NXT Stand & Deliver: Saturday, April 4 at The Factory at the District in St. Louis, Missouri
- WrestleMania 42: Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
- WWE Backlash: Saturday, May 9 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Saturday Night's Main Event: Saturday, May 23 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Clash in Italy: Sunday, May 31 at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy
- Saturday Night's Main Event: Saturday, July 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- SummerSlam: Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Money in the Bank: Sunday, September 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com