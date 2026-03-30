WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog (3/30/26)

WWE Raw comes to us live tonight from the world's most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues.

With WWE's biggest show of the year less than three weeks away, the company will roll through New York City inside the arena most synonymous with the company, Madison Square Garden.

Last week, Roman Reigns finally got physical with CM Punk thanks to a distraction from The Usos. The Tribal Chief left the World Heavyweight Champion lying to end the show. Despite that, Punk was smiling as he lay on top of the broken announce table, noting that Reigns can't do anything without help.

With these two men under the same roof once again, you can expect things to get even more intense as we head towards the Showcase of the Immortals next month.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns | Netflix

The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, is also announced for WWE Raw this evening after being embarrassed two weeks in a row by his WrestleMania 42 opponent, Oba Femi. What does The Beast have planned for The Ruler tonight in the world's most famous arena? We'll see soon enough.

Finn Balor made his return last week on Raw, costing Dominik Mysterio his rematch against Penta for the Intercontinental Championship. Tonight, we'll hear from The Prince for the first time after being turned on by The Judgment Day earlier this month. What will Balor have to say to his former stablemates? Tune in to find out.

Tonight's episode will also feature three huge championship matches as Penta defends the Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston, The Irresistible Forces defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and Austin Theory and Logan Paul of The Vision will challenge The Usos for the WWE World Tag Team Titles in a Street Fight.

👊 👊 👊@WWEUsos defend their World Tag Team Championship against The Vision in a STREET FIGHT tonight on #WWERaw from @TheGarden!!!



📍: New York City

🎟️: https://t.co/kf1rjeBc8e

📺: 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/yuPKhL5WJK — WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2026

Another match set for tonight will see IYO SKY going one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. But with Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, and the Kabuki Warriors all involved in SKY and Rodriguez's business as of late, expect anything but a standard singles match from these two this evening.

WWE Raw results:

The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of WWE Raw kicks off at 8 PM ET.

WWE Raw card:

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

WWE World Tag Team Championship Street Fight: The Usos (c) vs. The Vision's Logan Paul and Austin Theory

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

The latest chapter in the rivalry between CM Punk and Roman Reigns

Finn Balor will address The Judgment Day