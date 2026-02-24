AJ Lee Makes Big Admission Ahead of First Singles Match Since Returning

AJ Lee shocked the wrestling world when she made her return to WWE after a decade away from the promotion.

She would team with her husband, CM Punk, to face the couple of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza for her return match.

Lee would have another match a couple of months later as part of the winning team at Survivor Series: WarGames, alongside Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. Since returning, Lee has yet to wrestle a one-on-one bout, but Elimination Chamber this weekend is set to change that.

Nerves heading into her first singles match in 10 years

AJ Lee & CM Punk | WWE

AJ Lee made an appearance alongside CM Punk on ESPN's First Take and had a few things to say about her upcoming Women's Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch. She first admits her nerves about wrestling her first singles match since returning.

"A little nervous. I got back in, in a tag match with the Best in the World, and I had the best tag team in the world the last one. So, on my own this time." AJ Lee

Lee affirms to viewers that, despite the nerves, she still expects to beat Lynch and take home her first championship since losing the WWE Divas Championship back in 2014.

"I keep saying, I’m proud to say I’m the best of my generation. She's the best of her generation. So if you put the two of us together, nobody else to help us out, what’s going to happen? Who comes out on top? I really think that I’m going to leave the United Center with the Intercontinental Championship." AJ Lee

Becky Lynch plans to retire AJ Lee for good

Becky Lynch posted to social media claiming that her (possible) upcoming victory over AJ Lee will embarrass and humiliate her so badly that it will make her want to retire again, but this time for good. Lynch also uses a line that was previously thrown CM Punk's way, stating nobody wanted Lee back anyway.

I can’t wait to HUMILIATE AJ Lee in front of her family and friends next SATURDAY!!! She will be SO EMBARRASSED that she will retire from wrestling FOR GOOD! To be honest, nobody wanted her back anyway, that’s why she is an ABSOLUTE JOKE! Little does SHE know, CHICAGO LOVES ME!!!… — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 22, 2026

AJ Lee jokes that she loves being on Lynch's mind and that her mind games must be working, but remains confident she will beat the current Women's Intercontinental Champion and take that title home to her friends and family in Chicago after Elimination Chamber.

Despite this match taking place at Elimination Chamber, the feud is expected to last until WrestleMania in April.