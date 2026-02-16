WWE Raw Preview (2/16/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The road to WrestleMania 42 continues with a stop tonight in Memphis, Tennessee.

WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take over the FedExForum in the Bluff City and former Divas Champion AJ Lee will be appearing live on Netflix.

Lee made her highly anticipated return to the Red Brand last week, and just her very presence was enough to send Becky Lynch off the rails. In the midst of her somewhat minor mental breakdown, The Man was goaded into giving Lee a shot at her Women's Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber. Who knows what could happen when these two inevitably cross paths again.

Qualifying matches for both the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches are also set to continue tonight.

Three former WWE Women's Champions will be looking to join Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss inside the chamber on Saturday, February 28. It'll be Bayley going up against Asuka and Nattie in a triple threat match.

On the men's side of things, Gunther firmly has his eyes on the top prize in professional wrestling and that's bad news for everyone else in the locker room. The Ring General has the chance to qualify for his first ever Elimination Chamber Match when he takes on Je'Von Evans and Men's Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

The winner will move on to face Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight and two others in Chicago, Illinois with a guaranteed WWE Championship Match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42 on the line.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi and The Vision are all being advertised for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw as well. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Nattie | WWE

Three spots remain open for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, and one of these three ladies will punch their ticket to Chicago later tonight. Bayley and Asuka have both been prominently featured in the women's tag team division as of late, but they now have an opportunity to earn their way back onto the grand stage at WrestleMania 42. They'll have to deal with Nattie and her brand-new take no s--- attitude, just a week after she decimated poor Maxxine Dupri.

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Je'Von Evans vs. Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio | WWE

Now that Gunther has concluded his business with John Cena and AJ Styles, the Career Killer is focused on becoming the WWE Champion for the first time in his career. Gunther has yet to compete inside the Elimination Chamber, but he'll have to conquer five other men in his first attempt if he wants to challenge Drew McIntyre this April at Allegiant Stadium. He'll first need to qualify when he takes on Je'Von Evans and Men's Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio tonight on Raw.

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE Raw location:

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

WWE Raw card:

AJ Lee appearance

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Nattie

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Gunther vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio

