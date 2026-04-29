AJ Lee Pens Heartfelt Message to Several Superstars Following WrestleMania 42 Loss

AJ Lee has reflected on her return to WrestleMania.

The now former Women's Intercontinental Champion appears to be taking a hiatus from WWE following her recent loss to Becky Lynch, but she continues to express a desire to return to the ring in the future.

Lee took to social media on Tuesday to express her gratitude to a number of women in the locker room who assisted in helping rediscover her love of professional wrestling. She referred to each woman by their legal names in her Instagram post, but in order, spoke about Becky Lynch, Referee Jessika Carr, Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria.

AJ Lee is incredibly grateful following her WrestleMania 42 match against Becky Lynch

"Rebecca, you’re selfless, hilarious, and pure joy to spar with. Thank you for keeping me safe and making me better," Lee said about her WrestleMania 42 opponent. "Jess, thank you for being a true partner in our matches and always calming my anxiety. Carla and Aoife, I fell in love with wrestling again by seeing it through your eyes. I’m so proud to be a teeny part of your journey. You’re way cooler and more talented than I ever was. But I still have to kick your asses one day."

When speaking to The Takedown on SI ahead of WrestleMania 42, AJ Lee joked that she shared a work wife with her husband CM Punk. She was speaking about multi-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley, who also received a special shoutout on social media.

"Pam, you’re the undisputed GOAT. Thank you for going out of your way to help me train, to make every show so f’ing fun, and for healing my jaded heart. To all the women in the locker room, I admire and respect you so damn much. You are my wildest dreams for women’s wrestling come true. Thank you for making me feel so welcome and supported and dealing with my obnoxiously loud laugh."

Bayley and AJ Lee | Netflix

Lee listed Bayley as one of her dream opponents upon her return to WWE, and that dream became a reality during the March 16 edition of WWE Raw when she successfully defended the Women's IC Title against The Role Model.

Closing out her Instagram post, Lee sent another special message to her adoring fanbase, whom she affectionately called her "AJ Leegion".

"My mania entrance was a love letter to you, and to every girl who will become her own superhero. Thank you for supporting me for two decades, selling out my merchandise, giving me record-setting views, and making Converse a small fortune with your AJ cosplay. Your passion kept me coming back. Stay weird, see you soon."

It's currently not known when AJ Lee is expected to return to WWE programming. She told us last month that any opportunities that come her way these days are the sprinkles on top of the already satisfying sundae that has been her in-ring career. Wherever there is fun to be had, your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler will likely be on hand.