Every Match Result From WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas

WrestleMania 42 is officially in the books.

The two-night extravaganza from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, delivered hard-hitting action, memorable moments, epic encounters, and a fair bit of controversy. There were also several major championships that changed hands.

In case you missed any of the action this weekend, here are all the match results from Saturday and Sunday night.

LA Knight, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso defeated IShowSpeed and World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory

LA Knight and The Usos | WWE

Streamer IShowSpeed had a good showing in his WrestleMania debut, but a miscommunication with his partners helped LA Knight reset Austin Theory to factory settings with a BFT. Post-match, Logan Paul turned on Speed, but Knight and The Usos made the save. Speed then got the spot of the match when he jumped off the top turnbuckle and splashed The Maverick through the commentary table.

Jacob Fatu defeated Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned Match

Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu brought nearly all the toys into play during their Unsanctioned Match Saturday night. These bitter rivals battered each other across the ringside area before The Scottish Warrior was once again done in by a toolbox. He didn't get bloodied up like he did against CM Punk, but after Fatu cracked him with the steel, he hit his moonsault through a table to pick up the win.

Paige & Brie Bella defeated Nia Jax & Lash Legend, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Paige and The Bella Twins | WWE

After weeks of speculation, Nikki Bella finally revealed to the WWE Universe that she would be unable to compete at WrestleMania due to injury. However, she called in her old friend Paige to take her spot. The former Divas Champion looked as sharp in her return as Brie Bella and herself went on to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Paige hit Rampage on Alexa Bliss to score the three count.

Becky Lynch defeated AJ Lee to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch | WWE

The Man had lost to AJ three consecutive times, dating back to Wrestlepalooza this past September, but she was not going to be denied on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Becky Lynch finally overcame her bitter rival and referee Jessika Carr to win the Women's Intercontinental Title for the third time in her career, using an exposed turnbuckle and a Manhandle Slam to get the job done.

Gunther defeated Seth Rollins

The Ring General may have gotten the victory over Seth Rollins, but it'll be difficult for him to claim that he proved to be the better man. Gunther picked up the win after Bron Breakker returned from injury and blasted his former Vision leader with a spear. Gunther choked out Rollins with a sleeper immediately afterward, and Breakker hit Seth with another huge post-match spear for good measure.

Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer to win the Women's World Championship

Nothing oozes confidence like performing the choreography from your new music video moments before the biggest match of your career, but it's easy to have that level of confidence when you have Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in your corner. The Judgment Day utilized the numbers advantage to get Stephanie Vaquer off her game, allowing Liv Morgan to hit Oblivion to win the title.

Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton w/ Pat McAfee to retain the WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Pat McAfee had a bad night. He was splashed through the commentary table by Jelly Roll, and later RKO'd by the very man he was trying to help. That blast with the three most dangerous letters allowed Cody Rhodes to hit Cross Rhodes to retain the title after a strange, but competitive main event. Orton got the last laugh, however, after he blasted Rhodes with the title and punted him.

Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar

Oba Femi | WWE

There's a new Ruler in WWE. Oba Femi made his way down to the ring as all of Allegiant Stadium chanted his name. He then announced his presence with authority by dominating the great Brock Lesnar. He survived multiple German suplexes and barely felt the effects of an F-5 before slaying The Beast with Fall From Grace. Lesnar then left his gloves and boots in the ring, teasing retirement.

Penta defeated Rey Mysterio, Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh and Rusev in a Ladder Match to retain the Men's Intercontinental Championship

The Men's Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match was an absolute car wreck in the best way possible. All six men laid their bodies on the line to win the title, but Penta was able to outlast them all, including young Je'Von Evans, who appeared to have the championship won after he hit Rusev with an OG Cutter off the top of a ladder. But it was not to be for the young man on this night.

Trick Williams defeated Sami Zayn to win the Men's United States Championsip

Trick Williams | WWE

The entire stadium was chanting "Whoop That Trick" on Sunday night, and Trick Williams sent many fans home happy after he knocked off Sami Zayn to win the Men's United States Championship in his first-ever WrestleMania. After getting a small assist from Lil Yachty, Williams was able to counter a Helluva Kick attempt with a Trick Shot Knee Strike to win the gold.

"Demon" Finn Balor defeated "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight

The "Demon" is back in WWE and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio didn't stand a chance against him on Sunday, and he knew it. Dom protested his match to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce earlier in the day, who then booked a Street Fight. Mysterio gave it his best, but in the end, Balor wailed on Dom with a steel chair and gave him a Coup de grâce through a table for the pinfall victory.



Rhea Ripley defeated Jade Cargill to win the WWE Women's Championship

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley | WWE

Mami is back on top. Thanks to an assist from her friend and tag team partner IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley was able to overcome outside interference from Michin and B-Fab to win the WWE Women's Championship. Jade Cargill wrestled arguably the best match of her career, but it wasn't enough as Ripley pulled off a really smooth counter to Jaded and hit Riptide to capture the gold.



Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship

He's once again taken his seat at the head of the table. Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk Sunday night in the main event of WrestleMania 42 and it was an epic encounter. Both men gave it everything they had, but Punk was just too exhausted by the end, and he collapsed while trying to hit Go to Sleep.

Reigns capitalized by hitting two spears and pinned the Best in the World to win the title.