AJ Lee Wins Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber

For the first time since Nikki Bella defeated her at Survivor Series 2014 for the now-retired Divas Championship, AJ Lee holds singles gold in WWE.

Lee defeated Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship, ending The Man's second reign at 54 days.

Lynch attempted to overcome a number of obstacles, including a hostile crowd that was peppering her with chants of "Becky sucks", "you can't wrestle" and "overrated" throughout the early part of the match-up. And then there was her other nemesis, referee Jessika Carr, who was on the call the last time that Lynch dropped her title to Maxxine Dupri.

.@TheAJMendez has DONE IT! 🏆



She is the NEW Women's Intercontinental Champion! pic.twitter.com/G1zJHBF0dn — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2026

Carr was once again a factor in the finish in this match as she stopped Lynch from slamming Lee into an exposed turnbuckle, which in turn gave Lee the opportunity to take advantage of the steel. She ducked out of the way of a Becky dive, and The Man came crashing down face-first into the turnbuckle. Lee then locked in the Black Widow and Lynch had no choice but to tap out.

Saturday night marked AJ Lee's first singles match since March 16, 2015, which again was a losing effort against Nikki Bella, but she showed no signs of ring rust at Elimination Chamber as she stretched her winning steak against Becky Lynch to three in a row.

It was back at WWE Wrestlepalooza when Lee and her husband, CM Punk, defeated Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match, then at Survivor Series: WarGames last November, AJ earned the victory for her team by forcing The Man to tap out to the Black Widow.

AJ Lee is now on track to return to WrestleMania

AJ Lee and Paige at WrestleMania 31 | WWE.com

All eyes now turn to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this April. AJ Lee and Becky Lynch have been rumored to be facing one another at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' for the past several months, and now that Lee is wearing the Women's IC Title around her waist, a rematch for The Man inside Allegiant Stadium appears very likely.

AJ Lee has not had the opportunity to compete on the 'Grandest Stage of The All' since WrestleMania 31, where Paige and she defeated The Bella Twins in a tag team match. Lee has only ever competed at WrestleMania twice, believe it or not, and she has yet to wrestle a singles match.

One WrestleMania match was made official earlier in the night on Saturday. Rhea Ripley outlasted five other women inside of the Elimination Chamber to win the match for the first time in her career. She'll now challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship this April.