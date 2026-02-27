WWE Elimination Chamber Predictions: Will CM Punk & AJ Lee Both Leave Chicago as Champions?

The final major roadblock along the path to WrestleMania 42 is finally upon us.

WWE Elimination Chamber goes live at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) Saturday night from the United Center in Chicago, and the Second City Saint himself will be in the house to defend his World Heavyweight Championship.

CM Punk is weeks away from a clash with Roman Reigns at the 'Showcase of the Immortals', but Finn Balor could play spoiler in Punk's hometown. AJ Lee could win her first championship in over a decade, and two more superstars will punch their tickets to Las Vegas by winning the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches.

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to offer up their final thoughts and predictions for this weekend's show in the Windy City, including the answer to the all-important question — what's in the box (he said in his best Brad Pitt voice)?!

In all sincerity, we have no idea, but Rick and Blake believe it would be an absolute riot if it turned out to be Danhausen. As of this writing, however, he's still listed on the All Elite Wrestling roster page.

You can get more in-depth discussion on this Saturday's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event by watching our predictions video above, and please subscribe to The Takedown on SI YouTube channel for access to all of our talk shows and exclusive interviews.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee

AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch | WWE

When the best in the world needs help rounding back into form, WWE calls upon the greatest of all-time. AJ Lee is wrestling in her first singles match in over a decade when she challenges Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and just as she did with Trish Stratus, Lita, and Nikki Bella, The Man is being entrusted to assist Lee back onto that metaphorical bicycle.

This was reportedly supposed to be one of the top women's matches at WrestleMania 42, which leads us to believe that this bout was booked as a table setter for Las Vegas. AJ Lee is either winning the gold, or she's getting screwed in a way that a rematch is warranted come April. Keep an eye out for Nattie's involvement here. She's had issues with both ladies in recent weeks and she wants to get her hands on the Women's IC Title.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Becky Lynch leaves with the IC Title

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... AJ Lee

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... AJ Lee

World Heavyweight Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Finn Balor

CM Punk vs. Finn Balor | WWE

Could the WWE creative team lean into the unpredictable nature of this year's WrestleMania season by having Finn Balor win the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday? Sure they could, and if this were a normal year we could make the argument for pulling the trigger on such a move, but it's not a normal year.

CM Punk versus Roman Reigns is the marquee bout for the 'Showcase of the Immortals' at a time when the company is having trouble moving tickets as quickly as they have in years past. Putting the title on Balor, even for a week or two, takes away that selling point. Punk will retain after Dominik Mysterio gets involved against Finn's wishes.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: CM Punk

Zack Heydorn: CM Punk

Blake Lovell: CM Punk

Women's Elimination Chamber Match

2026 Women's Elimination Chamber Match | WWE

As strange as this may sound, this match may be determined Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will be defending their Women's Tag Team Championship against Nia Jax and Lash Legend. If Rhiyo drops the gold, that would clear a path for Ripley to win the Elimination Chamber on Saturday to earn a showdown with WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill.

If the dominoes fall in that direction, Tiffany Stratton's path to WrestleMania 42 becomes very uncertain. Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Raquel Rodriguez should all be involved in a women's tag title match in Las Vegas, while IYO SKY could be in line to face Giulia for the Women's U.S. Title. All that said, Rick and Zack have a hard time believing the clock doesn't strike 'Tiffy Time' in Chicago. We're not sure what her schedule will look like come April if it doesn't.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Tiffany Stratton

Zack Heydorn: Tiffany Stratton

Blake Lovell: Rhea Ripley

Men's Elimination Chamber Match

2026 Men's Elimination Chamber Match | WWE

No disrespect to the other five men in this match, but the odds of anyone not named Cody Rhodes winning this Saturday night are next to zero. The American Nightmare has been earmarked for the WrestleMania rematch against Drew McIntyre ever since he dropped the title to the Scottish Warrior at the beginning of the year.

Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams will both get their chance to shine, LA Knight will probably get screwed over by The Vision somehow, and Randy Orton will come close to winning, but he'll ultimately lose out to his former protégé in what should be a fun final sequence to the match. After Elimination Chamber comes to a close, it will be interesting to see how Jacob Fatu, and perhaps Sami Zayn, get added to the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 42.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Cody Rhodes

Zack Heydorn: Cody Rhodes

Blake Lovell: Cody Rhodes