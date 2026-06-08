Alba Fyre Clears the Air on Her WWE Departure

Alba Fyre is no more, and Kay Lee Ray has officially made her return to professional wrestling.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion wrestled her first match since departing WWE this past Friday night. Ray defeated Molly Spartan in London, UK, at a Pro Wrestling Eve show, a promotion where she once held the Women's Championship.

Many of the more than two dozen superstars who were part of the post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts are still waiting to make their next career moves because they are subject to their contractually obligated wait period.

Kay Lee Ray, fka Alba Fyre, was not released by WWE

Alba Fyre | Netflix

In a new interview with the Daily Star, Ray cleared up any confusion about her situation, saying that she was able to wrestle for EVE because she was not released from her WWE contract earlier this year.

“My contract was up,” Ray told the Daily Star. “I knew it was coming up and I had the decision of whether I wanted to stay or not. I know some other people got fired and they have the 90 days clause, but because mine was just [a] contract ending, that meant I didn’t have the 90 days."

Ray said she was very happy that she was able to accept her booking on Friday because Molly Spartan was someone she wanted to work with for a really long time. She also said that she's been talking with other promotions and expects more bookings to be set in the near future.

Her contract expiration brought an end to her seven-year run with WWE. While she had a fair amount of success as a singles competitor in both NXT and NXT UK, Alba Fyre was primarily a tag team performer on the main roster. When asked if she was frustrated with her lack of singles opportunities, Ray held no ill will.

“No," Ray said. "It was good to get into like, some tag team stuff with Isla [Dawn]. We had a good feud as well. I think we worked really well together. Enjoyed the feud we had together, and then that came into the tag team stuff, and again, it’s just another character for me to play. I’m always going to try and do that to my best ability. Same with the Secret Hervice stuff. It wouldn’t have been my go-to, but I had a lot of fun doing that.”

Isla Dawn was released from her WWE contract in February 2025, which directly led Chelsea Green to make her pitch to the creative team to bring Alba in as a member of the Secret Hervice. Dawn has made several appearances for rival All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor this year. There's no word if Kay Lee Ray may soon do the same.