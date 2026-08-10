Latest on John Cena's WWE Contract and the Upcoming John Cena Classic

Ever since he wrestled his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event last December, John Cena has been adamant that his bump card is completely full up.

The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion is hoping to start a trend of pro wrestlers actually staying retired after they've wrestled their "final" match, but he has given himself an out. Cena told Us Weekly earlier this summer that a promoter could potentially draw him back to the ring one day, but the cost would be ridiculous.

"I hate speaking in absolutes … 'Never' is a strong word," John Cena admitted. "It would be financial suicide for someone to court me in a position where I would have another match, and I truly mean that. So if you’re in the business of torching currency, that's the only way to get me back in the ring."

John Cena may be retired, but he's not leaving WWE any time soon

Those comments to Us Weekly beg the question. Would anyone be willing to cut a big enough check to bring Cena out of retirement? Someone like AEW President Tony Khan, for example. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says folks can ask, but any speculation of it actually happening is moot. At least for the foreseeable future.

"There’s a number of reasons that (it) won’t be All Elite Wrestling," Ross Sapp said in a report Sunday night. "Cena is still under a multi-year WWE contract to work as an ambassador. The claim within WWE when we asked is that he wouldn’t be able to wrestle elsewhere contractually."

Cena has made multiple televised appearances for WWE in the months after his retirement, most notably as the host of WrestleMania 42. He's also become the face of Club WWE and is working with the company on the inaugural John Cena Classic, which Ross Sapp says is still penciled in for December this year.

John Cena | WWE

The rules of the event are still being hammered out, but much like the night Cena retired, it will feature main roster stars facing off against up-and-comers from NXT.

"What we're trying to do is a one-night event," Cena told The Takedown on SI back in May. "If you look at Saturday Night's Main Event — if I were to sum up the John Cena Classic in one sentence: WWE's All-Star Game. Stop. That's the one-sentence logline."

Last December's Saturday Night's Main Event served as a showcase for Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans and Sol Ruca, all of whom are now members of the Monday Night Raw roster. The idea behind the John Cena Classic is to provide that same opportunity to others that Cena deems worthy, on a yearly basis.

"How can I use the respect that the John Cena name has and put forth an event that's everything I stand for? I love meritocracy. If you're good, man, get out there and get a chance," Cena told The Takedown on SI.