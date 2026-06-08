Another Bloodline Family Member May Be Headed to WWE

If fans are to believe everything that Paul Heyman has said about the Bloodline in the past, then WWE is nowhere close to finished with that story.

Jacob Fatu's feud with Roman Reigns over the World Heavyweight Championship has now seen the Bloodline grow in numbers, and according to a new report, more could be on the way.

The Anoa'i family tree has produced countless wrestlers over the years, and one of the more popular names outside WWE could become part of the roster sooner rather than later.

Zilla Fatu has Performance Center tryout

Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, recently participated in a tryout with WWE, according to PWInsider. Fatu has been very vocal about his desire to join WWE and work alongside his fellow family members.

Earlier this year, Fatu himself confirmed that he has no desire to sign with somewhere like All Elite Wrestling and that his heart is with WWE.

The result of his tryout is unknown at the moment, but there has been talk that WWE has recently been interested in working with the second-generation wrestler.

Zilla Fatu's wrestling career so far

Fatu hasn't been an in-ring competitor for long, starting his career as recently as 2023 when he started training and working under Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. There, he would find success, capturing the ROW Championship twice.

Fatu's success hasn't been limited to ROW, though, as he has found championship titles within House of Glory, 4th Rope Wrestling, and more. This has also led to some big matches for him against the likes of Killer Kross, Bishop Dyer (F.K.A. Baron Corbin), and The Hardys.

And despite Fatu being vocal about not wanting to sign with AEW and preferring to wait on WWE, he did get a chance at the AEW World Championship when he faced MJF for the title back at HOG No Turning Back in February this year.

Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns | Netflix

It will have to be seen whether WWE decides to immediately throw Zilla Fatu into the current Bloodline story on the main roster, having a similar start to Jacob Fatu back when he signed in 2024. Zilla could also take a similar route to Solo Sikoa and do some work in WWE's developmental brands, such as NXT or Evolve, before making the jump to the main roster down the line.

If that tryout results in him signing with WWE, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Fatu start dropping the many championships he is currently holding across the independent scene.