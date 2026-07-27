WWE Announces Match Cards for Nights 1 and 2 of SummerSlam
It's officially SummerSlam week in WWE.
SummerSlam is the second biggest event of the year for WWE, and it invades US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this weekend. This will be the second two-night edition of SummerSlam and WWE kicked the week off with a bang by announcing the cards for Saturday and Sunday.
SummerSlam Night 1 and 2 matches
SummerSlam Saturday on August 1 will feature the following matches:
- CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship
- Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell
- Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship
- Gunther vs. Nick Aldis
- The Usos and Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys
- Fatal Influence vs. The Bella Twins and Paige
SummerSlam Sunday on August 2 will feature:
- Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
- Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill in a ladder match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship
- Penta vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship
- Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn
- Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE Men's United States Championship
- Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio
The final Monday Night Raw hype for SummerSlam will take place on tonight's show. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will confront one another before they clash for the world title on Sunday. In addition to that, Triple H will be on the show this week to moderate a weigh-in between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar ahead of their Hell in a Cell Match.
Other matches for the show this week include Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans vs. Rusev, and The Vision vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa.
WWE has had issues moving tickets for this year's SummerSlam event
WWE has had to work extra hard to sell tickets for this year's two-night event in Minneapolis. Ticket sales had slowed for much of the summer, but the company offered a special offer for discount tickets that moved seats.
As it stands right now, WrestleTix is reporting that the Saturday edition of the show has sold 29,170 tickets as of July 21. For Sunday, the count stands at just above 27,000 as of July 20.
WWE SummerSlam airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on August 1 and August 2.
The company will air a handful of matches on both days on ESPN cable networks. The matches that will land on that portion of the show have not been revealed at this time.
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Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn