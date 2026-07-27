WWE Announces Match Cards for Nights 1 and 2 of SummerSlam

It's officially SummerSlam week in WWE.

SummerSlam is the second biggest event of the year for WWE, and it invades US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this weekend. This will be the second two-night edition of SummerSlam and WWE kicked the week off with a bang by announcing the cards for Saturday and Sunday.

CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes | WWE

SummerSlam Night 1 and 2 matches

SummerSlam Saturday on August 1 will feature the following matches:

CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell

Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

The Usos and Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys

Fatal Influence vs. The Bella Twins and Paige

#SummerSlam week is here! 🙌



Here is your card for what's going down on SATURDAY in Minnesota streaming LIVE on the @espn App at 6 ET/3PT. 👊



📍: @usbankstadium

🎟️: https://t.co/vPBFgqG2uu pic.twitter.com/sazScSTHiL — WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2026

SummerSlam Sunday on August 2 will feature:

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill in a ladder match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship

Penta vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE Men's United States Championship

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

It doesn't get much bigger than this. 🔥



Here is your card for what's going down on #SummerSlam SUNDAY in Minnesota streaming LIVE on the @espn App at 6 ET/3PT!



📍: @usbankstadium

🎟️: https://t.co/wytFYr90Oe pic.twitter.com/Dic4UdmStm — WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2026

The final Monday Night Raw hype for SummerSlam will take place on tonight's show. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will confront one another before they clash for the world title on Sunday. In addition to that, Triple H will be on the show this week to moderate a weigh-in between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar ahead of their Hell in a Cell Match.

Other matches for the show this week include Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans vs. Rusev, and The Vision vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa.

WWE has had issues moving tickets for this year's SummerSlam event

WWE has had to work extra hard to sell tickets for this year's two-night event in Minneapolis. Ticket sales had slowed for much of the summer, but the company offered a special offer for discount tickets that moved seats.

As it stands right now, WrestleTix is reporting that the Saturday edition of the show has sold 29,170 tickets as of July 21. For Sunday, the count stands at just above 27,000 as of July 20.

WWE SummerSlam airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on August 1 and August 2.

The company will air a handful of matches on both days on ESPN cable networks. The matches that will land on that portion of the show have not been revealed at this time.