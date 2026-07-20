WWE Raw Preview (7/20/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Seth Rollins is always a man with a plan, but sometimes things don't quite work out the way he anticipated.

The Visionary crashed the double acknowledgment ceremony for World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson Saturday night inside New York's Madison Square Garden, but even a surprise appearance from Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton wasn't enough to get the drop on The OTC.

Reigns and Brunson sent Rollins and Haliburton retreating back up the entrance ramp, and after taking a day to regroup, Seth will be kicking off tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address the foiled plot against his SummerSlam opponent.

Both Danhausen and Chad Gable are scheduled to make appearances inside the Little Caesars Arena as well. Danhausen is still riding high from his victory over JD McDonagh at Saturday Night's Main Event, thanks to a major assist from New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, while Gable is just two weeks out from perhaps the biggest night of his career.

Only one match has been made official for tonight as LA Knight will go one-on-one with Jacob Fatu. Oba Femi, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta and AAA Mega World Champion Dominik Mysterio are all being advertised for the show as well.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's edition of WWE Raw from Detroit, Michigan. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced prior to the show going live on Netflix.

LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

LA Knight | Netflix

LA Knight just can't keep himself out of Bloodline business. Try as he might, the Megastar always seems to be caught up in some kind of beef with the Anoa'i family and his latest conflict will bring him face-to-face with the Samoan Werewolf tonight in Detroit.

Less than two weeks away from a massive six-man tag team match that will see Knight team up with Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys to battle Fatu and The Usos at SummerSlam, the Megastar will take on Jacob in a WrestleMania 41 rematch on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

WWE Raw card:

Seth Rollins will kick-off the broadcast

Chad Gable will make an appearance

Danhausen will make an appearance

LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu