WWE Raw Preview (7/20/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Seth Rollins is always a man with a plan, but sometimes things don't quite work out the way he anticipated.
The Visionary crashed the double acknowledgment ceremony for World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson Saturday night inside New York's Madison Square Garden, but even a surprise appearance from Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton wasn't enough to get the drop on The OTC.
Reigns and Brunson sent Rollins and Haliburton retreating back up the entrance ramp, and after taking a day to regroup, Seth will be kicking off tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address the foiled plot against his SummerSlam opponent.
Both Danhausen and Chad Gable are scheduled to make appearances inside the Little Caesars Arena as well. Danhausen is still riding high from his victory over JD McDonagh at Saturday Night's Main Event, thanks to a major assist from New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, while Gable is just two weeks out from perhaps the biggest night of his career.
Only one match has been made official for tonight as LA Knight will go one-on-one with Jacob Fatu. Oba Femi, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta and AAA Mega World Champion Dominik Mysterio are all being advertised for the show as well.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's edition of WWE Raw from Detroit, Michigan. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced prior to the show going live on Netflix.
LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu
LA Knight just can't keep himself out of Bloodline business. Try as he might, the Megastar always seems to be caught up in some kind of beef with the Anoa'i family and his latest conflict will bring him face-to-face with the Samoan Werewolf tonight in Detroit.
Less than two weeks away from a massive six-man tag team match that will see Knight team up with Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys to battle Fatu and The Usos at SummerSlam, the Megastar will take on Jacob in a WrestleMania 41 rematch on WWE Raw.
WWE Raw time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:
Watch: Netflix
WWE Raw location:
Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
WWE Raw card:
- Seth Rollins will kick-off the broadcast
- Chad Gable will make an appearance
- Danhausen will make an appearance
- LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino