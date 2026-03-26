Another Inductee Announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

WWE has announced another inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

On Thursday morning, Triple H took to social media to reveal another inductee to this year's Hall of Fame class, alongside Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and others.

The new inductee? Bad News Brown.

WWE legend Bad News Brown will be inducted into the #WWEHOF as a legacy inductee and a member of the Class of 2026!



MORE INFO: https://t.co/79HIHOeI5V pic.twitter.com/RRJQIioRCF — WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2026

Triple H announced on Thursday that Brown would enter the WWE Hall of Fame in the 2026 Legacy Class.

"From standing on the podium at the 1976 Summer Olympics to the center of the ring at IV, Bad News Brown was a fierce competitor with an attitude to match," Triple H said on X. "For his accomplishments in combat sports and contributions to WWE, it is a pleasure to announce his induction into the 2026 Legacy Class of the WWE Hall of Fame."

Bad News Brown will enter the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Fame | WWE

Bad News Brown won the bronze medal in judo at the 1976 Olympics. He made his WWE debut in 1988. He had notable feuds with Roddy Piper, Jake Roberts, and others. Brown won various championships around the NWA and was the Stampede Wrestling North American Champion on four different occasions. Brown died in 2007.

As per tradition, the WWE Hall of Fame 2026 induction ceremony will take place during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, Other names going into the Hall of Fame this year are Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition, Sid Vicious, and Dennis Rodman.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place the night before WrestleMania 42 on April 17 in Las Vegas at the Dolby Live at the Park MGM. There are no reports at this time regarding who will be inducting these stars on the day of the event. The induction will air live on ESPN Unlimited and on Netflix internationally.

For the second year in a row, WrestleMania will emanate from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19. Announced main event matches for the show include CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The event will also feature Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship, and more.

Rumored matches that are reportedly set to be added include Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and a fatal four-way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.