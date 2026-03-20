Austin 3:16 Day Ticket Promotion Proves to Be a Massive Success

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin can still move tickets for WWE. Not in the exact same way as he used to, but his iconic catchphrase still resonates with fans.

Well, that and steep discounts on highly-priced tickets.

Monday was March 16 and it marked the official Austin 3:16 Day of 2026. To celebrate the big day, WWE offered up ticket discounts across the entire company. Specials included merchandise, t-shirts, and for the first time ever, tickets.

To celebrate 3:16 Day, WWE offered discounted tickets to certain shows at a 31.6% discount. The shows included various house shows, television events, and tickets to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Austin 3:16 was a big one for WrestleMania 42

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to The Wrestling Observer, the ticket sale was very successful for the company, and WWE moved over 1,000 tickets to various house shows around the country. The major story was regarding WrestleMania, though. The report indicates that the company moved 2,000 tickets for both nights of WrestleMania due to the sale.

Now, approximately 40,000 tickets have been sold for both nights of WrestleMania. That's an 11% decrease from where ticket sales were for the event this time last year. WWE ran WrestleMania 41 from the same venue last year in Las Vegas.

In our exclusive interview with Steve Austin this week, Austin spoke about the impact of the Austin 3:16 promo on its near 30-year anniversary. He said he didn't set out to create a day for himself, but that it just happened because of fans. He said he is grateful for fans keeping that moment alive and that it's something he's very proud of.

This year's WrestleMania 42 is headlined by two babyface vs. babyface matches for men's world championships. The night one main event will feature Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

Orton left Rhodes in a pool of his own blood on last week's episode of SmackDown. He earned a shot at Rhodes by winning this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match.

The night two main event is CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for Punk's WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns earned the opportunity to face Punk by winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

WrestleMania 42 airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium. Other announced matches for the show include Jade Cargil vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship, and more.