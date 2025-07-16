Backstage Update On A TNA Return For WWE Superstar AJ Styles
TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva has promised that this Sunday's Slammiversary show is going to be a phenomenal.
That particular adjective was highlighted in all caps when Silva made his statement on social media Monday, which naturally had many fans anticipating the TNA return of AJ Styles this weekend.
While not being able to officially confirm the involvement of the former WWE and TNA World Champion, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that teases suggesting a Styles appearance are not being done subtly.
"When we've asked internally about AJ Styles' status at Slammiversary, no one would give as a definitive straight answer. However, one source said they believed that Styles would be there or else the teases would be a gross misstep."
Styles was a TNA Wrestling mainstay for more than a decade before departing the company in 2014 for a run in NJPW. He signed with WWE in 2016, debuted at the Royal Rumble and went on to capture his first WWE Championship later that year.
It's the WWE Intercontinental Championship that AJ has his eyes on at present time. Styles is eagerly waiting to see if Dominik Mysterio will get medically cleared by his doctor this coming Monday. If Dirty Dom is given the greenlight to compete, Raw GM Adam Pearce has already said that AJ Styles will get his shot at the IC Title at WWE SummerSlam.
