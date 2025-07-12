NXT Great American Bash 2025 Results: Jordynne Grace And Blake Monroe Take Down Fatal Influence, Femi Retains
WWE kickstarted its Atlanta takeover on Saturday afternoon with the NXT Great American Bash.
The women's division was on display in the show's main event as Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe teamed up to take down Fatal Influence and the NXT Women's Champion. Grace and Monroe have been aligned opposite Jacy Jayne and her faction and got retribution on this show after weeks of grief.
During the match, Grace showed off her muscle and power, but it was Monroe who got the pinfall victory. Monroe hit Jayne with her Sweeping DDT finisher before covering for the win. Monroe defeating the NXT Women's Champion is certainly a talking point that will be worked into storylines in the near future for NXT.
Oba Femi still rules over the men's division in NXT. Femi defeated Yoshiki Inamura to retain his NXT Championship. Femi used a Power Bomb before covering to get the win.
In other action, Ethan Page retained his NXT North American Championship over Ricky Saints in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. The match was extremely violent with Page getting the win after hitting Saints with a power bomb off of the entrance ramp and through a table.
NXT Great American Bash Results
Je'Von Evans defeated Jasper Troy
Sol Ruca defeated Izzy Dame to retain the NXT Women's North American Championship
Ethan Page defeated Ricky Saints in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to retain the NXT Norh American Championship
Oba Femi defeated Yoshiki Inamura to retain the NXT Championship
Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe defeated Fatal Influence
