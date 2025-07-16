Latest On The Status Of Trish Stratus Following WWE Evolution
Will Trish Stratus return to the ring in 2025? That is the reported expectation from those within WWE, although details on when and where her next match will take place are currently unknown.
The WWE Hall of Famer competed this past Sunday at Evolution against Tiffany Stratton, and even though she came up short in her bid to capture the WWE Women's Championship, Stratus more than proved that she still has what it takes to perform at a high level.
Trish is celebrating the 25-year anniversary of her debut in WWE and has wrestled at three events over the past few months - the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Evolution. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Stratus is expected to continue wrestling this year, but provided no further details beyond that.
Speaking to the Takedown on SI ahead of her title bout at Evolution, Trish said she still has a passion for the business and is hungry to show that something like that doesn't have an expiration date.
"It’s about continuing to defy expectations," Stratus said. "If I can inspire even one person to chase their dream a little harder or silence that voice telling them they’re ‘too old’ or ‘past their prime,’ then I’ve already won. It’s not over until you say it’s over."
You can check out our full conversation with Trish Stratus here.
