Baron Corbin Explains How Time Away From WWE Helped Him

Baron Corbin returned to WWE in July and won a title in his first match back with the company. Looking back on his time away from the company, Corbin stated that it was the best thing for him.

Corbin spent over a decade with the company and racked up several accolades; he won the King of the Ring tournament, the Money in the Bank match, and the United States Championship. WWE opted not to renew his contract in 2024, and Corbin spent the next year-plus wrestling for other companies, including MLW.

Corbin returned to WWE on the July 10 episode of SmackDown, and he went on to regain the United States Championship by beating Trick Williams at SummerSlam.

In a new interview, Corbin discussed his return to the company and explained how his time away was beneficial.

Baron Corbin | WWE

Baron Corbin says time away was the best thing for him

Speaking on Busted Open, Corbin was asked to share his thoughts on competing at SummerSlam and returning to the company. He highlighted how it was a stressful experience and discussed how he worked on improving himself during his time away.

"I took that year and a half, and I elevated everything I did," Corbin said. "I kept to that grind, and I think when you’re doing it without that big machine behind you, when you’re having to go to different shows, it’s a testament to how much you love it and where your passion is. If you want to get better without the help of that machine and you’re doing it on your own, I think you can grow exponentially."

Corbin then noted that being part of the WWE system can make it easy to take things for granted, but he was determined to make a statement when he came back. Corbin also said that having time outside of WWE was the best thing for him.

"I’m not the same guy I was when I left," he said. "I hope people have forgotten about me so I can remind them how dangerous I truly am. When I came in, in the beginning as the Lone Wolf, that was the attitude I had, and I think I got lost along the way a little bit. So going away might have been the best thing ever for me and what I’m going to accomplish in between these ropes."

During the interview, Corbin was also asked to reflect on what his run on the independent scene taught him, and he explained how he learned humility. He also reiterated that, now that he's back in WWE, he's not taking it for granted.

"To sum it up in one word, humility," he said. "In WWE sometimes, we can take it for granted that we’re in front of 10,000 people, 50,00 people, 80.000 people, the entrances, your travel is taken care of, your schedule is handed to you. Everything is kind of spoon-fed to you. All of those little things that maybe I never realized and took for granted, so now it makes you appreciate everything you had so much more. "

Corbin has already made an impact in WWE by quickly winning the United States Championship again. Fans will just have to wait and see what's next for him in this second run with the company.