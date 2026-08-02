Baron Corbin Defeats Trick Williams for Shock US Title Win

Baron Corbin is the new Men's United States Champion.

In what was a surprising upset, Corbin defeated Trick Williams at SummerSlam on Sunday night to win the title. It's his first championship victory since returning to the company just a handful of weeks ago.

Corbin won the match with his End of Days finisher, but only after he used the title belt illegally to hit Williams. Williams took that move and then was immediately pinned. As of right now, Drew McIntyre remains the only person to have kicked out of End of Days in WWE. Per usual, Lil Yachty was present ringside in the corner of Williams.

Baron Corbin is the NEW United States Champion! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DBBR8nxbpW — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

Williams won the United States Championship at WrestleMania this year in Las Vegas. Williams defeated Sami Zayn in that match and has held the title ever since.

Baron Corbin has had a long journey back to WWE. He left the company in 2024 when his expiring contract was not picked up. When he left, he had spent 12 years in WWE and was a product of the early WWE Performance Center. Corbin was also a centerpiece act of the black and gold NXT.

In WWE, Corbin is a former United States Champion and a former NXT Tag Team Champion. He is also a former King of the Ring and won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2017. Corbin infamously adopted the Happy Corbin and Sad Corbin character near the end of his first run with the company.

Outside of WWE, Corbin was a champion in MLW. Corbin teamed with Donovan Dijak and won the MLW World Tag Team Championships. Dijak was also a former star in WWE and NXT.

Who are the new top challengers for US title?

Trick Williams | Netflix

With Corbin now US Champion, who is lined up to face him? Corbin is a heel, which adds a different dynamic to the challenger mix. Trick Williams will, of course, get a rematch, but other fresh names will get an opportunity to face him.

Carmelo Hayes has been synonymous with the US Championship since becoming a fixture on the WWE main roster. Hayes hasn't been champion in a while, but the title helped establish him as a WWE talent. Hayes as a babyface opposite Corbin is a strong television program for the company. Other potential challengers include Ricky Saints, Ilja Dragunov, Royce Keys, and others.

WWE SummerSlam opened up on Sunday with a memorable fatal four-way match to crown a new number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match was originally scheduled to be Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn, but Nick Aldis added Gunther to the match.

He then added Kevin Owens. Owens has been out of the ring for 17 months and won the match on his first night back.