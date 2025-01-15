Bayley Makes Surprise Appearance On WWE NXT; Charlotte Flair Attends Amid Return Rumors
Bayley has had herself a busy week so far.
The Role Model was in Portland, Oregon this past Friday night and won a Fatal 4-Way Match on SmackDown to earn a shot at Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship. She then wrestled Nia Jax in a dark match after Raw Monday night in San Jose, before she hopped on a flight bound for Orlando, Florida.
No one expected Bayley to appear on NXT Tuesday night, but much to the surprise of the Tuesday night faithful in attendance, there she was in the ring with Roxanne Perez.
The Prodigy closed out the show Tuesday night and seemed to be giving her farewell address to NXT, before she was stunned by the sound of Bayley's music ringing out across the WWE Performance Center.
The Role Model received a warm reception from everyone in the building, except for Perez, who was not very receptive to some unsolicited advice. The two exchanged some verbal jabs at one another that quickly escalated to a physical altercation.
With Roxanne Perez no longer the NXT Women's Champion, she could be in line for a promotion to the main roster. Bayley has consistently praised Perez in public while expressing a desire to work with her. Perhaps, The Role Model and The Prodigy are earmarked for a program on Raw or SmackDown this WrestleMania season.
Bayley wasn't the only member of the Four Horsewomen who was in Orlando for NXT last night. While she didn't appear on screen, Charlotte Flair posted a backstage photo on her X account with Lash Legend and Jakari Jackson ahead of their match against the Unholy Union.
The 14-time Women's Champion has been working her way back from a devastating knee injury that forced her out of the ring for all of 2024.
The Queen is expected to return to action for the run up to WrestleMania 41, where it's highly anticipated that she will compete in one of the marquee matches on either night one or night two in Las Vegas.
Full NXT Match Results from 1/14:
- Shotzi beat Stephanie Vaquer after a distraction from Fallon Henley to become No. 1 Contender to the Women’s North American Championship.
- Ethan Page def. Dante Chen
- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson defeated the Unholy Union to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
- Cora Jade defeated Kelani Jordan
- NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom defeat OTM
