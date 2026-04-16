Becky Lynch Clarifies Last Contract Claim from WWE Unreal Season Two

Becky Lynch is getting ready to walk into her 10th WrestleMania this Saturday night in Las Vegas, but could it be one of her last?

The Man made headlines earlier this year when season two of WWE Unreal began streaming on Netflix. During an appearance on the show, Lynch mentioned that her latest contract with the WWE was going to be her last.

Maybe the line was edited, or perhaps the multi-time Women's Champion misspoke, because nothing sounded written in stone when Lynch was asked about her "final" contract by Chris Van Vliet on a new episode of Insight.

Becky Lynch COULD be working under her final WWE contract

Becky Lynch | Netflix

“I mean, I didn’t say it with such assuredness as you did, right? I said it’s probably my last one. I think I said this is likely my last one," Lynch said. “That’s not a sure [thing], but it might be, could be.”

Lynch let her contract with WWE expire over the summer of 2024 and ended up taking a nearly year-long hiatus from professional wrestling. She then agreed to come back ahead of WrestleMania 41 last year in Las Vegas, and made her triumphant return on the show by winning the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Lyra Valkyria.

She'll step back into the ring at Allegiant Stadium this Saturday with the opportunity to become a three-time Women's Intercontinental Champion and to show that she's still one of the top WrestleMania performers in history.

“You never want to outstay your welcome. Although, I’m in my prime, I can go, plenty left in the tank. But I also have my daughter at home, and maybe I’ll want another one, and at some point, you have to just be happy with what you’ve done.”

Lynch has spent the better part of the past year elevating younger talent like Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri, while also helping veterans like AJ Lee and Nikki Bella knock the dust of their wrestling boots.

Some have criticized her booking, but for someone who's done it all in the business, she's carved out a selfless and vital role for herself. And she's enjoyed the body of work she's put together.

“The love of what I do, that’s not going anywhere, but there’s a lot that goes in, around it and behind it. I suppose you never want to leave spinning your wheels. You always want to try, but again, that’s also not true because sometimes I just go, ‘What do I want to do? What do I think is fun?' Maybe nobody else will, but this is what I want to do.”

The Takedown on SI will be in Las Vegas, and will have coverage from WrestleMania 42 all weekend long.