Major Update on Key Championship Match at WWE Clash In Italy
WWE is bringing a PLE to Italy for the first time ever this weekend. Clash In Italy will air live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally and will feature multiple championship matches.
One of those championship matches was in doubt heading into Friday, as Sol Ruca emerged from Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend a bit banged up.
Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's IC title against the Raw newcomer this Sunday Afternoon, after she was intentionally disqualified against Ruca in a non-title match at SNME.
While Lynch has been attempting to sow the seeds of doubt over whether her title match will actually happen this weekend, Mike Johnson was able to provide a bit of an update on the situation Friday afternoon.
He reported on PWInsider that Ruca is en route to Turin, Italy, and is expected to be on the show Sunday. Whether she'll be cleared to compete remains to be seen.
Becky Lynch went off on social media prior to WWE Clash in Italy this weekend
Lynch took to social media on Friday and announced to the world that Ruca had not been cleared to face her at Clash in Italy.
"I told Sol Puka (cause she makes me want to puke!!!!!) she wasn’t ready to step in the ring with me and she didn’t listen," Lynch wrote. "I hope she makes it to Italy although she’s not medically cleared! Some people think it’s because she LOST HER MIND!"
Later, Lynch continued and said that she would use her trip to Italy as a vacation. She then posted a picture of her and Seth Rollins.
"I guess I’ll start my Italy vacation early," Lynch wrote. "A very reliable source says so sad Sol won’t show!!! Some don’t even think she’s hurt! They say she’s scared!!!"
Sol Ruca is a former NXT Women's North American Champion. She was called up to the main roster after WrestleMania 42, where Lynch defeated AJ Lee to win back her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Saturday is supposed to be her second defense, having already beaten IYO SKY thanks to an assist from Asuka.
Other announced matches for Clash in Italy include Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship inside of Tribal Combat, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar 2, Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship in a rematch from WrestleMania 42, and Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
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Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn