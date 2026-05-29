Latest on Stephanie Vaquer's Return Amid Injury Hiatus

Stephanie Vaquer has been out of action for several weeks and the wait for her return is reportedly set to continue.

The former Women's World Champion was written off television the week after her loss to Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42, so she could rest and recover from a shoulder problem.

The kayfabe reason for her injury was a backstage attack at the hands of The Judgment Day, and previous reports had La Primera penciled in for a return around Clash in Italy weekend to most likely continue her story with Morgan and company. That appears to no longer be the case.

Stephanie Vaquer not yet ready for a return

"There were some in WWE who expected Stephanie Vaquer back in the storyline mix by this weekend," Mike Johnson of PWInsider said in an update Friday. "There were pitches for her for Monday's Raw, but as of today, she was not expected to travel to Italy."

The June 1 edition of the Red Brand will take place at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, the same venue where Clash in Italy will be held the night before. WWE is in the early stages of a European Tour that will take Monday Night Raw to Paris, France on June 8 and London, UK, later in the month.

This latest update on Vaquer is disappointing for multiple reasons. First and foremost, Stephanie Vaquer is an incredible performer and her presence on Monday nights is sincerely missed. Secondly, WWE apparently has no backup plans for Liv Morgan with Vaquer on the shelf.

Liv Morgan appears to be stuck in creative limbo without Stephanie Vaquer

The Judgment Day | Netflix

Liv Morgan recaptured the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 42 last month, and outside of wrestling Sol Ruca in a non-title match on the Raw after, has essentially sat on the creative sidelines since Vaquer was taken out by her Judgment Day colleagues.

Knowing full well that Vaquer was not going to be available for an extended period of time, the WWE creative team made the decision to push their top women's champion to the background. Morgan has primarily been seen in backstage segments and at ringside during tag team matches involving Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

This despite having three Premium Live Events, or a Peacock special event in the case of Saturday Night's Main Event, in the month of May to fill, and plenty of credible challengers that could have stepped up to Morgan in Vaquer's absence. Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and IYO SKY, to name a few.

Stephanie Vaquer | Netflix

The entire situation is incredibly puzzling, but not at all unprecedented. Bayley and Jade Cargill both went through similar stretches in recent years after winning their respective world titles. Hopefully, Vaquer is back soon, or the creative team chooses to go a different direction with the reigning Women's World Champion ahead of Night of Champions on June 27.