Becky Lynch Finally Bests AJ Lee, Becomes Three-Time Women’s Intercontinental Champion

The Women's Intercontinental Championship has come back around the waist of Becky Lynch.

The Man defeated AJ Lee Saturday night at WrestleMania 42 to capture the title for the third time in her career. She's the only woman to hold it more than once, let alone on three separate occasions.

It was a strong back-and-forth contest that surpassed their bout from just a few weeks ago. Not only was Lynch able to finally take down Lee, but she overcame her Jessika Carr kryptonite in the process.

OH MY GOD 😲@BeckyLynchWWE is the NEW Women's Intercontinental Champion! pic.twitter.com/2x7OyBVkKy — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2026

Becky and referee Jessika Carr got in each other's faces on multiple occasions during the match, with Carr even shoving Lynch at one point.

The Man would get the last laugh when she pulled Carr in front of a charging AJ Lee, sandwiching her in the corner. She wasn't down long, but she was down for long enough.

Lynch would take advantage of her referee-free moment by driving Lee headfirst into an exposed turnbuckle. She quickly followed up with a Manhandle Slam and pinned your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler to win back her beloved Women's IC Title.

AJ Lee suffers first loss since before WrestleMania 31

AJ Lee | Netflix

Becky Lynch's victory ended a six-match undefeated streak for AJ Lee that dated back to WrestleMania 31 in 2015, where she teamed with Paige to defeat The Bella Twins. Half of those wins came at the expense of The Man, who submitted to the Black Widow at Wrestlepalooza, Survivor Series: WarGames, and most recently at Elimination Chamber.

Lee's win in her adopted hometown of Chicago secured her first singles championship in more than a decade. Her reign with the Women's IC Title now comes to an end after only 49 days. She had one successful defense, which came against Bayley on the March 16 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Regardless of Saturday's outcome, just having the opportunity to compete in her first-ever singles match at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' was a major victory for both Lee and her adoring fanbase. The legions of supporters who for years could only dream of watching her skip down the ramp once again in her signature Chuck Taylors.

"I knew that coming back was the right decision because of my fans," Lee told The Takedown on SI ahead of WrestleMania. "This really loyal fanbase who watched me from day one, were a part of the mission statement of underdogs for the win and stuck with me, and were waiting for me to come back. And... to be able to give them a title run and a Mania match, has been incredibly meaningful."

What the immediate future holds for AJ Lee is uncertain. She's been more of a part-time performer since her return to action this past fall. But now that her long-time frenemy Paige is also back with WWE, an on-screen reunion has to be in store sooner rather than later.

The Takedown on SI will continue to have your major WrestleMania 42 news and results covered all weekend long.